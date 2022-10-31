Tri-Village Calendar | November/December 2022

Nov. 3
Upper Arlington High School Marching Band Concert
7:30 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School Performing Arts Center
1625 Zollinger Rd.
Nov. 3-5
Grandview Heights High School presents Little Women
7 p.m.
Old LMS Commons
1240 Oakland Ave.
Nov. 6
Choral Evensong for All Saints’ Sunday
4-5 p.m.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
2151 Dorset Rd.
Nov. 11-Dec. 13
Santa’s Mailbox
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
Nov. 19
Holiday Bazaar
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
St. Andrew Parish
1899 McCoy Rd.
Nov. 24
Columbus Turkey Trot
8:30 a.m.
Shops at Lane Avenue
1675 W. Lane Ave.
Nov. 25, Dec. 27
American Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
Nov. 30
Grandview Heights Middle School Holiday Choral Concert
6:30-7:30 p.m.
New LMS Commons
1242 Oakland Ave.
Dec. 2
Winter Festival
6-8:30 p.m.
Mallway Park
2096 Arlington Ave.
Dec. 3
Breakfast and Brunch with Santa
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Amelita Mirolo Barn
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
Dec. 4-8
UACA’s Christmas in the Park
6-8:30 p.m.
Thompson Park North Shelter
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
Dec. 6
Holiday in the Heights
Between 1st and 3rd avenues
Dec. 8
Grandview Heights High School Holiday Band Concert
7 p.m.
Grandview Heights High School
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
Dec. 13
Grandview Heights High School Holiday Choral Concert
7-8 p.m.
Boulevard Presbyterian Church
1235 Northwest Blvd.
Dec. 13
Tremont Center Christmas Celebration
6-8 p.m.
Tremont Center
2160 Tremont Center
Dec. 15
Gingerbread Creations
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Grandview Center
1417 Grandview Ave.
Upper Arlington Public Library
Nov. 1-30
Autumn Scavenger Hunt
Lane Road Library
Nov. 5
Paw Patrol Rescue Academy
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Tremont Road Library
Nov. 6-19
Celebrate Native American Heritage Month: Molly of Denali
Tremont Road Library
Nov. 8
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Miller Park Library
Nov. 18
Family Tech Fair
3-5 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
Nov. 28
Merry Mail; Home for the Holidays
Miller Park Library
Nov. 29, Dec. 21
American Red Cross Blood Drive
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
Dec. 4
Sunday at the Movies
2-4 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
Grandview Heights Public Library
Nov. 1-30
GHHS Art Gallery at the Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.
Nov. 1
Amazing Ashville
7-8 p.m.
1685 W. 1st Ave.
Nov. 6, Dec. 4
GHPL Crafts for a Cause
1-2:30 p.m.
1685 W. 1st Ave.
Nov. 9, 30; Dec. 14, 28
Grandview Library Writers Group
6:30-8:30 p.m.
1685 W. 1st Ave.
Nov. 10
Tiffani Marie-Music in the Atrium
7-8 p.m.
1685 W. 1st Ave.
Nov. 14-Dec. 16
Food Drive
1685 W. 1st Ave.
Dec. 21
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Noon-6:30 p.m.
1685 W. 1st Ave.
AARP Driver Safety Courses
Nov. 17
12:30-4:30 p.m.
Grandview Center, 1515 Goodale Blvd.
Dec. 15
12:30-4:30 p.m.
Grandview Center, 1515 Goodale Blvd.
Katie Giffin is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at Feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.