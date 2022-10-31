Tri-Village Calendar | November/December 2022

Nov. 3

Upper Arlington High School Marching Band Concert

7:30 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School Performing Arts Center

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.uaband.org

Nov. 3-5

Grandview Heights High School presents Little Women

7 p.m.

Old LMS Commons

1240 Oakland Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Nov. 6

Choral Evensong for All Saints’ Sunday

4-5 p.m.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

2151 Dorset Rd.

www.saintmarkscolumbus.org

Nov. 11-Dec. 13

Santa’s Mailbox

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Nov. 19

Holiday Bazaar

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

St. Andrew Parish

1899 McCoy Rd.

www.standrewparish.cc

Nov. 24

Columbus Turkey Trot

8:30 a.m.

Shops at Lane Avenue

1675 W. Lane Ave.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Nov. 25, Dec. 27

American Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Nov. 30

Grandview Heights Middle School Holiday Choral Concert

6:30-7:30 p.m.

New LMS Commons

1242 Oakland Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Dec. 2

Winter Festival

6-8:30 p.m.

Mallway Park

2096 Arlington Ave.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Dec. 3

Breakfast and Brunch with Santa

9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Amelita Mirolo Barn

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Dec. 4-8

UACA’s Christmas in the Park

6-8:30 p.m.

Thompson Park North Shelter

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Dec. 6

Holiday in the Heights

Between 1st and 3rd avenues

www.grandviewheights.gov

Dec. 8

Grandview Heights High School Holiday Band Concert

7 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Dec. 13

Grandview Heights High School Holiday Choral Concert

7-8 p.m.

Boulevard Presbyterian Church

1235 Northwest Blvd.

www.ghschools.org

Dec. 13

Tremont Center Christmas Celebration

6-8 p.m.

Tremont Center

2160 Tremont Center

www.tremontcenter.com

Dec. 15

Gingerbread Creations

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Grandview Center

1417 Grandview Ave.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Upper Arlington Public Library

Nov. 1-30

Autumn Scavenger Hunt

Lane Road Library

www.ualibrary.org

Nov. 5

Paw Patrol Rescue Academy

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Tremont Road Library

www.ualibrary.org

Nov. 6-19

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month: Molly of Denali

Tremont Road Library

www.ualibrary.org

Nov. 8

Miller Park Reading to Rover

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Miller Park Library

www.ualibrary.org

Nov. 18

Family Tech Fair

3-5 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

www.ualibrary.org

Nov. 28

Merry Mail; Home for the Holidays

Miller Park Library

www.ualibrary.org

Nov. 29, Dec. 21

American Red Cross Blood Drive

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

www.ualibrary.org

Dec. 4

Sunday at the Movies

2-4 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

www.ualibrary.org

Grandview Heights Public Library

Nov. 1-30

GHHS Art Gallery at the Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Nov. 1

Amazing Ashville

7-8 p.m.

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Nov. 6, Dec. 4

GHPL Crafts for a Cause

1-2:30 p.m.

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Nov. 9, 30; Dec. 14, 28

Grandview Library Writers Group

6:30-8:30 p.m.

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Nov. 10

Tiffani Marie-Music in the Atrium

7-8 p.m.

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Nov. 14-Dec. 16

Food Drive

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Dec. 21

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon-6:30 p.m.

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

AARP Driver Safety Courses

Nov. 17

12:30-4:30 p.m.

Grandview Center, 1515 Goodale Blvd.

www.aarp.org

Dec. 15

12:30-4:30 p.m.

Grandview Center, 1515 Goodale Blvd.

www.aarp.org

