Tri-Village Calendar | November/December 2026

Mondays, Nov. 2-Dec. 28

Upper Arlington Handicrafters

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Upper Arlington Public Library - Main Library

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Tuesdays, Nov. 3 and Dec. 8

Cookbook Club (registration required)

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Upper Arlington Public Library - Main Library

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Thurs., Nov. 5

Fall Puzzle Party (registration required)

6-8 p.m.

Wyman Woods Shelter House

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Nov. 6, 24, and Dec. 2, 23

American Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Fri.-Sat., Nov. 6-7

A Midsummer Night’s Dream presented by Grandview Heights High School

7 p.m.

GHHS Auditorium

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Saturdays, Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28

OSU Watch Party

12-4 p.m.

Nov. 28 (Michigan game): 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The Little Grand Market

710 Grandview Crossing Way

www.thelittlegrandmarket.com

Mondays, Nov. 9, 23

Grown Up & Me Yoga (registration required)

10:15-11 a.m.

Upper Arlington Public Library - Lane Rd.

1945 Lane Rd.

www.ualibrary.com

Tues., Nov. 10

Ohio Eccentrics

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Wednesdays, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9

Board of Education Meeting

7 p.m.

Larson Middle School

1600 W. First Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Thurs., Nov. 12

Orchestra Concert

6 p.m.

GHHS Auditorium

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Thurs., Nov. 12

Music in the Atrium – All Those Who Wander

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Fri., Nov. 13

Coffee & Conversation with Supt. Andy Culp

8:30-9:30 a.m.

Larson Middle School

1600 W. First Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Nov. 13-Dec. 11

Santa's Mailbox

All day

Bob Crane Community Center

3200 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sat., Nov. 14

Navratri & Diwali Celebration

6-10 p.m.

Bob Crane Community Center

3200 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Nov. 16-Dec. 13

Food Drive

All day

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.

ghpl.libnet.info

Thurs., Nov. 19

Spoken Verse: A Poetry and Art Experience

6-8 p.m.

Bob Crane Community Center

3200 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Thurs., Nov. 26

Columbus Turkey Trot (registration required)

9 a.m.

The Shops on Lane Avenue

1675 W. Lane Ave.

www.columbusturkeytrot.org

Mon., Nov. 30

Music in the Atrium – Grandview Singers

7-7:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Tues., Dec. 1

Holiday in the Heights

All day

Pierce Field

1175 Hilo Ln.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Wed., Dec. 2

Middle School Holiday Choral Concert

7 p.m.

GHHS Auditorium

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Thurs., Dec. 3

Murder Mystery Show & Dinner (registration required)

6:30-9 p.m.

Mckinley Field

1661 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Expand City of Upper Arlington

Fri., Dec. 4

Winter Festival

6-8:30 p.m.

Mallway Park

2096 Arlington Ave.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sat., Dec. 5

Friends of UA Parks Volunteer Day

9 a.m.-noon

Thompson Shelter House - South

2020 McCoy Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Expand City of Upper Arlington

Sat., Dec. 5

Breakfast & Brunch with Santa (registration required)

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Amelita Mirolo Barn

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Thurs., Dec. 10

High School Holiday Choral Concert

7-8 p.m.

GHHS Auditorium

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Sat., Dec. 12

Cram-A-Cruiser Food Drive

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fire Station 72

3861 Reed Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Mon.-Thurs., Dec. 14-17

Lights around the Heights Contest (registration required)

All day

www.grandviewheights.gov

Wed., Dec. 16

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Wed., Dec. 16

High School Holiday Band Concert

7 p.m.

GHHS Auditorium

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Fri., Dec. 18

Holiday Breakfast (residents only)

9:30-11 a.m.

Mckinley Field

1661 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov