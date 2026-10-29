Tri-Village Calendar | November/December 2026

Mondays, Nov. 2-Dec. 28
Upper Arlington Handicrafters
12:30-2:30 p.m.
Upper Arlington Public Library - Main Library
2800 Tremont Rd.
Tuesdays, Nov. 3 and Dec. 8
Cookbook Club (registration required)
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Upper Arlington Public Library - Main Library
2800 Tremont Rd.
Thurs., Nov. 5
Fall Puzzle Party (registration required)
6-8 p.m.
Wyman Woods Shelter House
1520 Goodale Blvd.
Nov. 6, 24, and Dec. 2, 23
American Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
Fri.-Sat., Nov. 6-7
A Midsummer Night’s Dream presented by Grandview Heights High School
7 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium
1587 W. Third Ave.
Saturdays, Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28
OSU Watch Party
12-4 p.m.
Nov. 28 (Michigan game): 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The Little Grand Market
710 Grandview Crossing Way
Mondays, Nov. 9, 23
Grown Up & Me Yoga (registration required)
10:15-11 a.m.
Upper Arlington Public Library - Lane Rd.
1945 Lane Rd.
Tues., Nov. 10
Ohio Eccentrics
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave.
Wednesdays, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9
Board of Education Meeting
7 p.m.
Larson Middle School
1600 W. First Ave.
Thurs., Nov. 12
Orchestra Concert
6 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium
1587 W. Third Ave.
Thurs., Nov. 12
Music in the Atrium – All Those Who Wander
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave.
Fri., Nov. 13
Coffee & Conversation with Supt. Andy Culp
8:30-9:30 a.m.
Larson Middle School
1600 W. First Ave.
Nov. 13-Dec. 11
Santa's Mailbox
All day
Bob Crane Community Center
3200 Tremont Rd.
Sat., Nov. 14
Navratri & Diwali Celebration
6-10 p.m.
Bob Crane Community Center
3200 Tremont Rd.
Nov. 16-Dec. 13
Food Drive
All day
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave.
Thurs., Nov. 19
Spoken Verse: A Poetry and Art Experience
6-8 p.m.
Bob Crane Community Center
3200 Tremont Rd.
Thurs., Nov. 26
Columbus Turkey Trot (registration required)
9 a.m.
The Shops on Lane Avenue
1675 W. Lane Ave.
Mon., Nov. 30
Music in the Atrium – Grandview Singers
7-7:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave.
Tues., Dec. 1
Holiday in the Heights
All day
Pierce Field
1175 Hilo Ln.
Wed., Dec. 2
Middle School Holiday Choral Concert
7 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium
1587 W. Third Ave.
Thurs., Dec. 3
Murder Mystery Show & Dinner (registration required)
6:30-9 p.m.
Mckinley Field
1661 Goodale Blvd.
City of Upper Arlington
Fri., Dec. 4
Winter Festival
6-8:30 p.m.
Mallway Park
2096 Arlington Ave.
Sat., Dec. 5
Friends of UA Parks Volunteer Day
9 a.m.-noon
Thompson Shelter House - South
2020 McCoy Rd.
City of Upper Arlington
Sat., Dec. 5
Breakfast & Brunch with Santa (registration required)
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Amelita Mirolo Barn
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
Thurs., Dec. 10
High School Holiday Choral Concert
7-8 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium
1587 W. Third Ave.
Sat., Dec. 12
Cram-A-Cruiser Food Drive
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Fire Station 72
3861 Reed Rd.
Mon.-Thurs., Dec. 14-17
Lights around the Heights Contest (registration required)
All day
Wed., Dec. 16
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Noon-6 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave.
Wed., Dec. 16
High School Holiday Band Concert
7 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium
1587 W. Third Ave.
Fri., Dec. 18
Holiday Breakfast (residents only)
9:30-11 a.m.
Mckinley Field
1661 Goodale Blvd.