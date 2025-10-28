Tri-Village Calendar| November/December 2025

Expand Grandview Heights Public Library

Wednesdays, Nov. 5-19

Evening Family Story Time

6:30-7 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Wed., Nov. 5

Upper Arlington High School Marching Band Indoor Concert

7:30-9 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School Performing Arts Center

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.uaschools.org

Thurs., Nov. 6

Suburban Gardening with Native Plants (registration required)

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Upper Arlington Public Library-Tremont Road Branch

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Fri., Nov. 7 and Sat., Nov. 8

Grandview Heights High School presents Radium Girls

7 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School Auditorium

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Sat., Nov. 8

Friends of UA Parks Volunteer Day

9 a.m.-noon

Smith Nature Park

1270 Fishinger Rd.

www.friendsofuaparks.com

Sat., Nov. 9

Annual Holiday Bazaar

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

St. Andrew Parish: Nugent Parish Hall

1899 McCoy Rd.

www.standrewparish.cc

Thurs., Nov. 13

Grandview Heights High School Orchestra Concert

6 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School Auditorium

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Sat., Nov. 15

LEGO© BAM™

Family Build 10-11 a.m.

Teen/Tween Challenge 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Grandview Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Sat., Nov. 15

Progressive Dinner

4:30-9 p.m.

Varying locations

www.grandviewheights.gov

Nov. 17-Dec. 14

Food Drive

Grandview Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Tues., Nov. 18

City Hall, Police & Fire Facility Dedication & Ribbon Cutting

4-7 p.m.1525 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Dec. 1-11

Santa’s Mailbox

Bob Crane Community Center

3200 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Mon., Dec. 1

Marble Cliff Resident Holiday Party

6-8 p.m.

Our Lady of Victory Parish Center

1559 Roxbury Rd.

www.marblecliff.org

Tues., Dec. 2

Holiday in the Heights

5-8 p.m.

Pierce Field

1080 W. 1st Ave.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Tues., Dec. 2

Christmas Story: The Story of Christmas in Art

4:30-6 p.m.

Upper Arlington Public Library, Tremont Road Branch

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Wed., Dec. 3

Larson Middle School Holiday Choral Concert

7 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Fri., Dec. 5

Winter Festival

6-8:30 p.m.

Mallway Park

2096 Arlington Ave.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sat., Dec. 6

Brunch with Santa (registration required)

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Amelita Mirolo Barn

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Dec. 7-11

UACA’s Christmas in the Park (registration required)

Sun., noon-4 p.m., and 5-9 p.m.

Mon.-Tues., 6-9 p.m.

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.uaca.org

Wed., Dec. 10

Upper Arlington High School Choir Concert

7-9 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School Performing Arts Center

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.uaschools.org

Thurs., Dec. 11

Grandview Heights High School Holiday Choral Concert

7-8 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School Auditorium

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Sat., Dec. 13

Friends of UA Parks Volunteer Day

9 a.m.-noon

Northwest Kiwanis Park

4840 Stonehaven Dr.

www.friendsofuaparks.com

Tues., Dec. 16

Grandview Heights High School Holiday Band Concert

7 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School Auditorium

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Wed., Dec. 17

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m.

Grandview Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org