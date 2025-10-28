Tri-Village Calendar| November/December 2025

Grandview Heights Public Library
Wednesdays, Nov. 5-19
Evening Family Story Time
6:30-7 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.
Wed., Nov. 5
Upper Arlington High School Marching Band Indoor Concert
7:30-9 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School Performing Arts Center
1625 Zollinger Rd.
Thurs., Nov. 6
Suburban Gardening with Native Plants (registration required)
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Upper Arlington Public Library-Tremont Road Branch
2800 Tremont Rd.
Fri., Nov. 7 and Sat., Nov. 8
Grandview Heights High School presents Radium Girls
7 p.m.
Grandview Heights High School Auditorium
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
Sat., Nov. 8
Friends of UA Parks Volunteer Day
9 a.m.-noon
Smith Nature Park
1270 Fishinger Rd.
Sat., Nov. 9
Annual Holiday Bazaar
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
St. Andrew Parish: Nugent Parish Hall
1899 McCoy Rd.
Thurs., Nov. 13
Grandview Heights High School Orchestra Concert
6 p.m.
Grandview Heights High School Auditorium
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
Grandview Heights Public Library
Sat., Nov. 15
LEGO© BAM™
Family Build 10-11 a.m.
Teen/Tween Challenge 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Grandview Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.
Sat., Nov. 15
Progressive Dinner
4:30-9 p.m.
Varying locations
Nov. 17-Dec. 14
Food Drive
Grandview Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.
Tues., Nov. 18
City Hall, Police & Fire Facility Dedication & Ribbon Cutting
4-7 p.m.1525 Goodale Blvd.
Dec. 1-11
Santa’s Mailbox
Bob Crane Community Center
3200 Tremont Rd.
Mon., Dec. 1
Marble Cliff Resident Holiday Party
6-8 p.m.
Our Lady of Victory Parish Center
1559 Roxbury Rd.
City of Grandview Heights
Tues., Dec. 2
Holiday in the Heights
5-8 p.m.
Pierce Field
1080 W. 1st Ave.
Tues., Dec. 2
Christmas Story: The Story of Christmas in Art
4:30-6 p.m.
Upper Arlington Public Library, Tremont Road Branch
2800 Tremont Rd.
Wed., Dec. 3
Larson Middle School Holiday Choral Concert
7 p.m.
Grandview Heights High School
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
Fri., Dec. 5
Winter Festival
6-8:30 p.m.
Mallway Park
2096 Arlington Ave.
Sat., Dec. 6
Brunch with Santa (registration required)
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Amelita Mirolo Barn
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
Dec. 7-11
UACA’s Christmas in the Park (registration required)
Sun., noon-4 p.m., and 5-9 p.m.
Mon.-Tues., 6-9 p.m.
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
Wed., Dec. 10
Upper Arlington High School Choir Concert
7-9 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School Performing Arts Center
1625 Zollinger Rd.
Thurs., Dec. 11
Grandview Heights High School Holiday Choral Concert
7-8 p.m.
Grandview Heights High School Auditorium
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
Sat., Dec. 13
Friends of UA Parks Volunteer Day
9 a.m.-noon
Northwest Kiwanis Park
4840 Stonehaven Dr.
Tues., Dec. 16
Grandview Heights High School Holiday Band Concert
7 p.m.
Grandview Heights High School Auditorium
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
Wed., Dec. 17
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Noon-6 p.m.
Grandview Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.