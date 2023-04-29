Tri-Village Calendar | May/June 2023

May 1-31
Pet-Themed Scavenger Hunt
Lane Road Library
May 2
Book Chats
2-3 p.m.
Miller Park Library
May 2
Sandwich Stroll
10:30 a.m.
Sunny 95 Park
May 3-June 28
Grandview Cafe Trivia
Wednesdays 7-10 p.m.
1455 W. 3rd Ave.
May 4
Spring Cabaret
7 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
May 6
Northam Tennis Open House
1-5 p.m.
2070 Northam Rd., Upper Arlington
Courtesy of Upper Arlington Public Library
May 7
Friends of the UA Library Sale
1-5 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
May 7
Sunday Swim
1-3 p.m.
UAHS Natatorium
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
May 7- July 8
Best of 2023 Exhibition
Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. 5th Ave.
May 9
Spring Choral Concert/Award Night
7 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
May 10
Button Making
3:30-5 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
May 10
An Evening with Loudon Wainwright III
8 p.m.
Natalie’s Grandview, 945 King Ave.
May 12-13
Spring Follies Choir Concert
7-9:30 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School, 1625 Zollinger Rd.
May 13
11th Annual Herb & Veggie Plant Sale
8-11 a.m.
1263 Oakland Ave., Columbus
May 20
Friends of UA Parks Volunteer Day
9 a.m.-noon
Smith Nature Park
May 20
Spring Fling
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunny 95 Park
May 25
Last Day for Students – Grandview Heights
May 25
Last Day for Students – Upper Arlington
May 28
UAHS Commencement Ceremony
9:30 a.m.
The Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr., Columbus
May 28
GHHS Commencement Ceremony
11 a.m.
GHHS Auditorium
May 29
UACA Memorial Day Run
8:30 a.m.
June 2
Red Cross Blood Drive
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
June 3
Cocktail Class: Make Your Own Cocktails
12:30-3 p.m.
Echo Spirits Distilling Co.
985 W. 6th Ave.
June 4
GHPL Crafts for a Cause
1-2:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
June 10
Tour de Grandview Bike Race
1 p.m.
Grandview Avenue
June 11
Upper Arlington Pride
1-5 p.m.
Mallway Park
June 18
Performance by Shemekia Copeland
7:30 p.m.
Natalie’s Grandview, 945 King Ave.
June 21
Tremont Reading to Rover
6-7 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
June 24
Metropolitan Columbus Daylily Society
12:30-4 p.m.
Tremont Road Library