Tri-Village Calendar | May/June 2023

Local events in Upper Arlington, Grandview Heights and Marble Cliff

May 1-31

Pet-Themed Scavenger Hunt

Lane Road Library

May 2

Book Chats

2-3 p.m.

Miller Park Library

May 2

Sandwich Stroll

10:30 a.m.

Sunny 95 Park

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

May 3-June 28

Grandview Cafe Trivia

Wednesdays 7-10 p.m.

1455 W. 3rd Ave.

May 4

Spring Cabaret

7 p.m.

GHHS Auditorium

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

May 6

Northam Tennis Open House

1-5 p.m. 

2070 Northam Rd., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

May 7

Friends of the UA Library Sale

1-5 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

May 7

Sunday Swim

1-3 p.m.

UAHS Natatorium

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

May 7- July 8

Best of 2023 Exhibition

Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. 5th Ave. 

www.ohiocraft.org 

May 9

Spring Choral Concert/Award Night

7 p.m.

GHHS Auditorium

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

May 10

Button Making

3:30-5 p.m. 

Tremont Road Library

May 10

An Evening with Loudon Wainwright III

8 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview, 945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com 

May 12-13

Spring Follies Choir Concert

7-9:30 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School, 1625 Zollinger Rd.

May 13

11th Annual Herb & Veggie Plant Sale

8-11 a.m.

1263 Oakland Ave., Columbus

May 20

Friends of UA Parks Volunteer Day

9 a.m.-noon

Smith Nature Park

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

May 20

Spring Fling

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

May 25

Last Day for Students – Grandview Heights

www.ghschools.org

May 25

Last Day for Students – Upper Arlington

www.uaschools.org

May 28

UAHS Commencement Ceremony

9:30 a.m.

The Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr., Columbus

May 28

GHHS Commencement Ceremony  

11 a.m.

GHHS Auditorium

www.ghschools.org

May 29

UACA Memorial Day Run

8:30 a.m.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

June 2

Red Cross Blood Drive

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

June 3

Cocktail Class: Make Your Own Cocktails

12:30-3 p.m.

Echo Spirits Distilling Co.

985 W. 6th Ave.

June 4

GHPL Crafts for a Cause

1-2:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

June 10

Tour de Grandview Bike Race

1 p.m.

Grandview Avenue

www.grandviewheights.gov

June 11

Upper Arlington Pride

1-5 p.m.

Mallway Park

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

June 18

Performance by Shemekia Copeland

7:30 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview, 945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com 

June 21

Tremont Reading to Rover

6-7 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

June 24

Metropolitan Columbus Daylily Society

12:30-4 p.m.

Tremont Road Library