Tri-Village Calendar | May/June 2026

Fri., May 1

Young Art Explorers

10 a.m.-noon

UAPL Miller Park Branch

1901 Arlington Ave.

www.ualibrary.libnet.info

Sat., May 2

Great Garage Sale

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Grandview Heights

www.grandviewheights.gov

Sat., May 2

UA Culture and Artisan Fair

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

2151 Dorset Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sun., May 3

The Best Day in UA: Celebrating 100 Years of July 4th Traditions

3 p.m.

Bob Crane Community Center, Level 5 Event Center

3200 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Tues., May 5

16th Annual Yappy Hour

6-7:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.libnet.info

Wed., May 6

E-Cycle Waste Day

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Municipal Pool Parking Lot

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Thurs., May 7

GHS Jazz Ensemble on the Lawn

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.libnet.info

Sat., May 9

Spring Fling

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Tues., May 12

GHHS Spring Choral Concert/Awards Night

7 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School Auditorium

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Wed., May 13

Trivia Night on the Lawn

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.libnet.info

Wednesdays, May 13-Oct. 21

Upper Arlington Farmers Market

3-6 p.m.

2151 Dorset Rd.

www.commongreensohio.org

Thurs., May 14

LMS Spring Choral Concert

GHHS Auditorium

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Sat., May 16

Grandview Heights Schools Community Groundbreaking & Open House

1065 Oxley Rd.

www.ghschools.org

Thurs., May 21

Last Day of School – Grandview Heights Schools

www.ghschools.org

Thurs., May 21

Memorial Service

7:30 p.m.

Memorial Park

1135 W. Second Ave.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Fri., May 22

Volunteer Appreciation Pool Party

6-8 p.m.

Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Sat., May 23

Memorial Parade

10 a.m.

Grandview Heights

www.grandviewheights.gov

Sat., May 23

Splash into Summer Pool Party

1-3 p.m.

Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Mon., May 25

No School - Upper Arlington Schools

Memorial Day

www.uaschools.org

Mon., May 25

UACA Memorial Day Run

8-10 a.m.

Fire Station 72

3861 Reed Rd.

www.uaca.org

Thurs., May 28

Last Day of School - Upper Arlington Schools

www.uaschools.org

Fri., June 5

Arts on Arlington

6-9 p.m.

Mallway Park

2096 Arlington Ave.

Wed., June 10

American Red Cross Blood Drive

12-6 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.libnet.info

Sat., June 13

Tour de Grandview

1-9 p.m.

Grandview Heightswww.grandviewheights.gov

Sat., June 13

An Evening with Kelly Willis and Radney Foster

8 p.m.

Natalie’s Music Hall and Kitchen

945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com

Wed., June 17

Red, White, & Biz America250

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wyman Woods Park

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Sat., June 27

Hot 8 Brass Band

8 p.m.

Natalie’s Music Hall and Kitchen

945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com