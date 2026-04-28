Tri-Village Calendar | May/June 2026

Fri., May 1
Young Art Explorers
10 a.m.-noon
UAPL Miller Park Branch
1901 Arlington Ave.
Sat., May 2
Great Garage Sale
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Grandview Heights
Sat., May 2
UA Culture and Artisan Fair
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
2151 Dorset Rd.
Sun., May 3
The Best Day in UA: Celebrating 100 Years of July 4th Traditions
3 p.m.
Bob Crane Community Center, Level 5 Event Center
3200 Tremont Rd.
Tues., May 5
16th Annual Yappy Hour
6-7:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave.
Wed., May 6
E-Cycle Waste Day
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Municipal Pool Parking Lot
1350 Goodale Blvd.
Thurs., May 7
GHS Jazz Ensemble on the Lawn
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave.
Sat., May 9
Spring Fling
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
Tues., May 12
GHHS Spring Choral Concert/Awards Night
7 p.m.
Grandview Heights High School Auditorium
1587 W. Third Ave.
Wed., May 13
Trivia Night on the Lawn
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave.
Wednesdays, May 13-Oct. 21
Upper Arlington Farmers Market
3-6 p.m.
2151 Dorset Rd.
Thurs., May 14
LMS Spring Choral Concert
GHHS Auditorium
1587 W. Third Ave.
Sat., May 16
Grandview Heights Schools Community Groundbreaking & Open House
1065 Oxley Rd.
Thurs., May 21
Last Day of School – Grandview Heights Schools
Thurs., May 21
Memorial Service
7:30 p.m.
Memorial Park
1135 W. Second Ave.
Fri., May 22
Volunteer Appreciation Pool Party
6-8 p.m.
Municipal Pool
1350 Goodale Blvd.
Sat., May 23
Memorial Parade
10 a.m.
Grandview Heights
Sat., May 23
Splash into Summer Pool Party
1-3 p.m.
Municipal Pool
1350 Goodale Blvd.
Mon., May 25
No School - Upper Arlington Schools
Memorial Day
Mon., May 25
UACA Memorial Day Run
8-10 a.m.
Fire Station 72
3861 Reed Rd.
Thurs., May 28
Last Day of School - Upper Arlington Schools
Fri., June 5
Arts on Arlington
6-9 p.m.
Mallway Park
2096 Arlington Ave.
Wed., June 10
American Red Cross Blood Drive
12-6 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave.
Sat., June 13
Tour de Grandview
1-9 p.m.
Grandview Heightswww.grandviewheights.gov
Sat., June 13
An Evening with Kelly Willis and Radney Foster
8 p.m.
Natalie’s Music Hall and Kitchen
945 King Ave.
Wed., June 17
Red, White, & Biz America250
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wyman Woods Park
1520 Goodale Blvd.
Sat., June 27
Hot 8 Brass Band
8 p.m.
Natalie’s Music Hall and Kitchen
945 King Ave.