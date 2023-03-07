Tri-Village Calendar | March/April 2023

March 1-31
Friends of the Upper Arlington Library Sale
Tremont Road Library
March 1-31
Spring-Themed Scavenger Hunt
Lane Road Library
March 1
Upper Arlington High School Winter Band Concert
7:30 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School Performing Arts Center, 1625 Zollinger Rd.
March 1
Upper Arlington High School Winter Band Concert
7:30 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School Performing Arts Center, 1625 Zollinger Rd.
March 7
Book Chats
2-3 p.m.
Miller Park Library
March 10
Tech Help at Miller Park
Miller Park Library
March 10
Family Tech Fair
3-5 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
March 13-17
Upper Arlington Schools Spring Break
March 14, April 10
Affordable Internet Help with Connectivity Champions
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
March 14
Grandview Heights High School Band Concert
7 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium
March 16
Grandview Heights High School Jazz Ensemble Concert
7 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium
March 15
Paint a Flower Pot
3:30-5 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
March 15
Writers’ Group Kick-Off
6-7:30 p.m.
Lane Road Library
March 19
Family Fun and Games
2-4 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
March 30
Red Cross Blood Drive
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
April 2
Author Visit: Ryan T. Higgins
2-3:15 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
April 3-7
Grandview Heights Schools Spring Break
April 4
Book Chats
2-3 p.m.
Miller Park Library
April 8
Easter Egg Hunt
10-11 a.m.
Wyman Woods Park
April 12
Indoor Carnival Games
3:30-5 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
April 13
No-Homework Book Club
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Lane Road Library
April 14
Cake Walk
6:30-9:30 p.m.
GHHS Gymnasium
April 14
Red Cross Blood Drive
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
April 15
Friends of UA Parks Volunteer Day
9 a.m.-noon
Thompson Park
April 15
Garden Swap
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Miller Park Library
April 18
Orchestra Concert
7 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium
April 20
Middle School Spring Choral Concert
7 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium
April 22
Arts and Crafts Supply Swap
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lane Road Library
April 27
Grandview Heights High School Band Concert
7 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium
April 29
Author Visit: Kristy Boyce
1-2:15 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
April 29
After Hours Laser Tag
7-8:30 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
