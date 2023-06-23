Tri-Village Calendar | July/August 2023

Wednesdays through Oct. 25
Upper Arlington Farmers Market
3-6 p.m.
Littleton’s Market parking lot
2140 Tremont Center
Wednesdays, July 5-Aug. 30
Grandview Cafe Trivia
Wednesdays 7-10 p.m.
1455 W. 3rd Ave.
Thursdays July 6-27
Stories on the Lawn
10-10:30 a.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.
Throughout July and August
Reading to Rover
Miller Park Library – 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 11; Aug. 8
Tremont Road Library – 6-7 p.m., July 19; Aug. 16
Lane Road Library – 4-5 p.m., July 24; Aug. 28
July 4
UACA Parade
9 a.m.
Begins at the corner of Northwest Blvd. and Zollinger Rd.
www.directors1933.uaca.org/wordpress
July 4
UACA Party in the Park
5:30-10:30 p.m.
Northam Park
2070 Northam Rd.
www.directors1933.uaca.org/wordpress
July 6
Concourse Gallery: Undesign the Redline
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
July 6
Let’s Draw Together with Cartoonist Jeff Nicholas
11 a.m.-noon
Lane Road Library
1945 Lane Rd.
July 7
Movies in the Park - Sonic The Hedgehog 2
7:30 p.m.
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
July 8
Let's Make Magic Together with The Alans!
2-3 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
2800 Tremont Rd.
July 9
Crafts for a Cause
1-2:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.
Tuesdays July 11-25
Music on the Lawn
7-8 p.m.
July 11 – Sean Carney
July 18 – Flogo Shaggins
July 25 – The Conspiracy Band
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.
July 12, 26; Aug. 9, 23
Writers Group
6-8 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.
July 12, Aug. 25
Blood Drive
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
July 13
Arts on Arlington
6-10 p.m.
Mallway Park
2096 Arlington Ave.
July 18
Giant Bubble Show
1-2 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
2800 Tremont Rd.
July 20
Summer Celebration
6-9 p.m.
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
July 21
Blood Drive – Battle of Badges
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
July 26; Aug. 30
TBD: The Improvised Musical!
7:30 p.m.
Natalie’s Grandview
945 King Ave.
July 27
Fun Day Carnival
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Miller Park Library
1901 Arlington Ave.
July 27
Performance by Leigh Nash
7:30 p.m.
Natalie’s Grandview
945 King Ave.
July 28
The Golden Gala: Through the Decades
6-8 p.m.
Amelita Mirolo Barn
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
July 28, Aug. 25
Tennis Doubles Social Nights
6-9 p.m.
Northam Tennis Courts
2070 Northam Rd.
July 29, August 26
Grandview Hop
5-9 p.m.
Grandview Ave.
Aug. 1
National Night Out
6 p.m.
St. Agatha Parish
1800 Northam Rd.
Aug. 11
Movies in the Park – Encanto
7:30 p.m.
Thompson Park South Shelter
2020 McCoy Rd.
Aug. 16
First Day of School
Upper Arlington Schools
Aug. 17 or Aug. 26
Friends of UA Parks Volunteer Day
9 a.m.-noon
Thompson Park
Meet in Mountview Road parking lot
Aug. 19-20
Columbus Food Truck Festival
Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Franklin County Fairgrounds
4951 Northwest Pkwy., Hilliard