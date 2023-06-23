Tri-Village Calendar | July/August 2023

Wednesdays through Oct. 25

Upper Arlington Farmers Market

3-6 p.m.

Littleton’s Market parking lot

2140 Tremont Center

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Wednesdays, July 5-Aug. 30

Grandview Cafe Trivia

Wednesdays 7-10 p.m.

1455 W. 3rd Ave.

www.grandviewcafe.com

Thursdays July 6-27

Stories on the Lawn

10-10:30 a.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Throughout July and August

Reading to Rover

Miller Park Library – 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 11; Aug. 8

Tremont Road Library – 6-7 p.m., July 19; Aug. 16

Lane Road Library – 4-5 p.m., July 24; Aug. 28

www.ualibrary.org

July 4

UACA Parade

9 a.m.

Begins at the corner of Northwest Blvd. and Zollinger Rd.

www.directors1933.uaca.org/wordpress

July 4

UACA Party in the Park

5:30-10:30 p.m.

Northam Park

2070 Northam Rd.

www.directors1933.uaca.org/wordpress

July 6

Concourse Gallery: Undesign the Redline

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 6

Let’s Draw Together with Cartoonist Jeff Nicholas

11 a.m.-noon

Lane Road Library

1945 Lane Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

July 7

Movies in the Park - Sonic The Hedgehog 2

7:30 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 8

Let's Make Magic Together with The Alans!

2-3 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

July 9

Crafts for a Cause

1-2:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Tuesdays July 11-25

Music on the Lawn

7-8 p.m.

July 11 – Sean Carney

July 18 – Flogo Shaggins

July 25 – The Conspiracy Band

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

July 12, 26; Aug. 9, 23

Writers Group

6-8 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

July 12, Aug. 25

Blood Drive

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.redcrossblood.org

July 13

Arts on Arlington

6-10 p.m.

Mallway Park

2096 Arlington Ave.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 18

Giant Bubble Show

1-2 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

July 20

Summer Celebration

6-9 p.m.

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 21

Blood Drive – Battle of Badges

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.redcrossblood.org

July 26; Aug. 30

TBD: The Improvised Musical!

7:30 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview

945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com

July 27

Fun Day Carnival

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Miller Park Library

1901 Arlington Ave.

www.ualibrary.org

July 27

Performance by Leigh Nash

7:30 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview

945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com

July 28

The Golden Gala: Through the Decades

6-8 p.m.

Amelita Mirolo Barn

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 28, Aug. 25

Tennis Doubles Social Nights

6-9 p.m.

Northam Tennis Courts

2070 Northam Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 29, August 26

Grandview Hop

5-9 p.m.

Grandview Ave.

www.grandviewhop.com

Aug. 1

National Night Out

6 p.m.

St. Agatha Parish

1800 Northam Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Aug. 11

Movies in the Park – Encanto

7:30 p.m.

Thompson Park South Shelter

2020 McCoy Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Aug. 16

First Day of School

Upper Arlington Schools

www.uaschools.org

Aug. 17 or Aug. 26

Friends of UA Parks Volunteer Day

9 a.m.-noon

Thompson Park

Meet in Mountview Road parking lot

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Aug. 19-20

Columbus Food Truck Festival

Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Franklin County Fairgrounds

4951 Northwest Pkwy., Hilliard

www.columbusfoodtruckfest.com