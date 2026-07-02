Tri-Village Calendar | July/August 2026

Grandview Heights Public Library
Tuesdays in July
40th Annual Music on the Lawn
7-8 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave.
Tuesdays and Thursdays in July
Explore 614 Series
7 p.m.
Grandview Heights Parks & Recreation
1661 Goodale Blvd.
www.grandviewheights.gov
Wednesdays
Upper Arlington Farmers Market
3-6 p.m.
Dorset Road next to the Tremont Center
www.commongreensohio.org/upperarlington
Sundays
Grandview Heights Farmers' Market
9 a.m.-noon
Larson Middle School
1600 W. First Ave.
www.grandviewheightsfarmersmarket.com
Saturdays and Sundays
The Little Grand Farmers Market
11 a.m.-10 p.m.
The Little Grand Market
710 Grandview Crossing Way,
Ste. 112
Wed., July 1
Songs of America Outdoors
6:30-7:30 p.m.
UAPL – Miller Park
1901 Arlington Ave.
UACA
Fri., July 4
UACA Fourth of July Celebrations
Parade – 9 a.m., starting at Zollinger Road to North Star Road
Party in the Park – 5 p.m. at Northam Park, 1880 Northam Rd.
Fireworks – 10 p.m. at Northam Park
Fri., July 10
Movies in the Parks Series: 8-Bit Christmas & Family Campout
7 p.m.
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
Sat., July 11, 25 and Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
Satur-PLAY
10-11:30 a.m.
UAPL – Tremont Road
2800 Tremont Rd.
Wed., July 15
D.I.Y. Paratroopers with National Veterans Memorial & Museum
3-4 p.m.
UAPL – Tremont Road
2800 Tremont Rd.
Fri., July 17
Jazz Academy on Tour
10:30-11:30 a.m.
UAPL – Miller Park
1901 Arlington Ave.
City of Grandview Heights
Fri., July 24
Rubber Duck Derby
4-7 p.m.
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool
1350 Goodale Blvd.
Fri., July 24
Arts on the Block at The Bob
6-9 p.m.
Bob Crane Community Center
3200 Tremont Rd.
Sat., July 25 and Aug. 29
Grandview Hop
5-9 p.m.
Grandview Avenue
Tues., July 28
“Meet Raptors!” with The Ohio School of Falconry
5-9 p.m., (registration required)
UAPL – Lane Road
1945 Lane Rd.
Thurs., July 30
Fun Day Carnival
6-7:30 p.m.
UAPL – Miller Park
1901 Arlington Ave.
Fri., July 31 and Aug. 28
Little Golden Hour Market
7-10 p.m.
The Little Grand Market
710 Grandview Crossing. Way,
Ste. 112
Aug. 2-9
Friends of the UAPL Sale
Various times
UAPL – Tremont Road
2800 Tremont Rd.
Back to School!
Aug. 7
Freshman Orientation & Tour at GHHS TBD
12:45-3 p.m.
Aug. 12
UAS First Day – Grades 1-6 & 9
GHS First Day for Students
Aug. 12-13
UAS Kindergarten Orientation
Aug. 13-15
GH Kindergarteners' first day (staggered)
Aug. 13
UAS classes in Session – Grades 1-12
Fri., Aug. 7
Movies in the Parks Series: Little Giants
7 p.m.
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
Fri., Aug. 14
WAVE on Wheels: Meet Reptiles
10:30-11:30 a.m
UAPL – Miller Park
1901 Arlington Ave.
Sat. Aug. 15
Cultural CommUNITY Fest
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
UAPL - Tremont Road
2800 Tremont Rd.
Sun., Aug. 23
OhioHealth Grandview Yard Half & Quarter Marathon
7-11 a.m.
Grandview Yard
850 First Ave.
Thurs., Aug. 27
Be Your Best Self Conference
8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m., (registration required)
The Grand Event Center
820 Goodale Blvd.
www.bybsconference.com
Fri., Aug. 28
Red Cross Blood Drive
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
UAPL – Tremont Road
2800 Tremont Rd.
Sun., Aug. 30
Columbus International Festa-val
3-7 p.m.
Franklin County Fairgrounds
4951 Northwest Pkwy.
Save the Date!
The 2026 Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival is on Monday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Northam Park, featuring juried fine art and craft artists, musical performances, an art activities stage and a variety of food vendors. Admission to the festival is free. Visit www.upperarlingtonoh.gov for more information.