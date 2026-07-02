Tri-Village Calendar | July/August 2026

Expand Grandview Heights Public Library

Tuesdays in July

40th Annual Music on the Lawn

7-8 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Tuesdays and Thursdays in July

Explore 614 Series

7 p.m.

Grandview Heights Parks & Recreation

1661 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Wednesdays

Upper Arlington Farmers Market

3-6 p.m.

Dorset Road next to the Tremont Center

www.commongreensohio.org/upperarlington

Sundays

Grandview Heights Farmers' Market

9 a.m.-noon

Larson Middle School

1600 W. First Ave.

www.grandviewheightsfarmersmarket.com

Saturdays and Sundays

The Little Grand Farmers Market

11 a.m.-10 p.m.

The Little Grand Market

710 Grandview Crossing Way,

Ste. 112

www.thelittlegrandmarket.com

Wed., July 1

Songs of America Outdoors

6:30-7:30 p.m.

UAPL – Miller Park

1901 Arlington Ave.

www.ualibrary.org

Expand UACA

Fri., July 4

UACA Fourth of July Celebrations

Parade – 9 a.m., starting at Zollinger Road to North Star Road

Party in the Park – 5 p.m. at Northam Park, 1880 Northam Rd.

Fireworks – 10 p.m. at Northam Park

www.uaca.org

Fri., July 10

Movies in the Parks Series: 8-Bit Christmas & Family Campout

7 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sat., July 11, 25 and Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Satur-PLAY

10-11:30 a.m.

UAPL – Tremont Road

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Wed., July 15

D.I.Y. Paratroopers with National Veterans Memorial & Museum

3-4 p.m.

UAPL – Tremont Road

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Fri., July 17

Jazz Academy on Tour

10:30-11:30 a.m.

UAPL – Miller Park

1901 Arlington Ave.

www.ualibrary.org

Expand City of Grandview Heights

Fri., July 24

Rubber Duck Derby

4-7 p.m.

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Fri., July 24

Arts on the Block at The Bob

6-9 p.m.

Bob Crane Community Center

3200 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Sat., July 25 and Aug. 29

Grandview Hop

5-9 p.m.

Grandview Avenue

www.grandviewhop.com

Tues., July 28

“Meet Raptors!” with The Ohio School of Falconry

5-9 p.m., (registration required)

UAPL – Lane Road

1945 Lane Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Thurs., July 30

Fun Day Carnival

6-7:30 p.m.

UAPL – Miller Park

1901 Arlington Ave.

www.ualibrary.org

Fri., July 31 and Aug. 28

Little Golden Hour Market

7-10 p.m.

The Little Grand Market

710 Grandview Crossing. Way,

Ste. 112

www.thelittlegrandmarket.com

Aug. 2-9

Friends of the UAPL Sale

Various times

UAPL – Tremont Road

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Back to School!

Aug. 7

Freshman Orientation & Tour at GHHS TBD

12:45-3 p.m.

Aug. 12

UAS First Day – Grades 1-6 & 9

GHS First Day for Students

Aug. 12-13

UAS Kindergarten Orientation

Aug. 13-15

GH Kindergarteners' first day (staggered)

Aug. 13

UAS classes in Session – Grades 1-12

www.ghschools.org

www.uaschools.org

Fri., Aug. 7

Movies in the Parks Series: Little Giants

7 p.m.

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Fri., Aug. 14

WAVE on Wheels: Meet Reptiles

10:30-11:30 a.m

UAPL – Miller Park

1901 Arlington Ave.

www.ualibrary.org

Sat. Aug. 15

Cultural CommUNITY Fest

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

UAPL - Tremont Road

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Sun., Aug. 23

OhioHealth Grandview Yard Half & Quarter Marathon

7-11 a.m.

Grandview Yard

850 First Ave.

www.rungrandviewyard.com

Thurs., Aug. 27

Be Your Best Self Conference

8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m., (registration required)

The Grand Event Center

820 Goodale Blvd.

www.bybsconference.com

Fri., Aug. 28

Red Cross Blood Drive

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

UAPL – Tremont Road

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Sun., Aug. 30

Columbus International Festa-val

3-7 p.m.

Franklin County Fairgrounds

4951 Northwest Pkwy.

www.wearefesta.org

Save the Date!

The 2026 Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival is on Monday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Northam Park, featuring juried fine art and craft artists, musical performances, an art activities stage and a variety of food vendors. Admission to the festival is free. Visit www.upperarlingtonoh.gov for more information.