Tri-Village Calendar | January/February 2026

See what's happening in Tri-Village

Mon., Jan. 5

Winter Reading Games Opening Ceremony

10-11:30 a.m.

Upper Arlington Public Library

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Tues., Jan. 6

ProMusica Storytime

10:30-11a.m.

Upper Arlington Public Library

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Fri., Jan. 9

Fleetwood Gold: Fleetwood Mac Cover Band

6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview

945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com

Sat., Jan. 10

Mindful Vision Boarding Workshop

3:30-5:30 p.m.

McKinley Field

1661 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Thurs., Jan. 15

Music in the Atrium: Talisha Holmes

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Mon., Jan. 19

No School - Grandview Heights and Upper Arlington Schools

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

www.ghschools.org

www.uaschools.org

Wed., Jan. 21

Blood Drive

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Wed., Jan. 21

Adult Grandview Game Night

6-7:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Sat., Jan. 24

Family Fort After Hours

6-7:30 p.m.

Upper Arlington Public Library - Miller Park Branch

1901 Arlington Ave.

www.ualibrary.org

Tues., Jan. 27

Adult Acrylic Pour Painting

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Wed., Feb. 4

Orchestra Concert, Grades 5-12

6 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School Auditorium

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Fri., Feb. 6

Blood Drive

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Fri., Feb. 6

Valentine’s Date Night

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Amelita Mirolo Barn

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Thurs., Feb. 12

Music in the Atrium: Jamie Ravine

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Thurs., Feb. 12

America's Birthday Party & Kick-Off to America 250

Noon-4 p.m.

McKinley Field

1661 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Fri., Feb. 13

Coffee & Conversation with Superintendent Andy Culp

8:30-9:30 a.m.

Larson Middle School

1600 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Fri., Feb. 13

Galentine's Day

6-8 p.m.

McKinley Field

1661 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.go

Mon., Feb. 16

No School - Grandview Heights and Upper Arlington Schools

Presidents’ Day

www.ghschools.org

www.uaschools.org

Wed., Feb. 18

Larson Middle School Band Concerts

6 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School Auditorium

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Thurs., Feb. 19-Sun., Feb. 22

The Addams Family presented by Upper Arlington High School

Feb. 19-21: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Feb. 22: 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School Performing Arts Center

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.uaschools.org

Fri., Feb. 20

Erica Carlson and Friends

10:30-11:10 a.m.

Upper Arlington Public Library - Miller Park Branch

1901 Arlington Ave.

www.ualibrary.org

Sat., Feb. 21

Black History Month 100th Year Celebration

2-4 p.m.

Bob Crane Community Center

3200 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sat., Feb. 21

Natalie’s Grandview Presents Jessica Willis Fisher

8 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview

945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com