Tri-Village Calendar | May/June 2025

Wednesdays

Farmers Market

3-6:30 p.m.

Dorset Rd.

www.upperarlingtonohio.gov

Thurs., May 1

Soundwaves at the Center: A Celebration of Growth

6-8 p.m.

Bob Crane Community Center - NOW OPEN!!

3200 Tremont Rd.

www.uacommunitycenter.com

Sat., May 3

Great Garage Sale

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Grandview Heights

www.grandviewheights.gov

Sat., May 3

UA Culture & Artisan Fair

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

2151 Dorset Rd.

www.uacommunityrelations.com

Sat., May 3

Northam Tennis Open House

1-5 p.m.

Northam Park Tennis Courts

1880 Northam Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sun., May 4

Speaking through the Wound of the Kent State Shootings

6:30-7:30 p.m.

UAPL – Tremont

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.uapl.org

Sun.-Fri., May 4-9

May the Fourth Be with You

All day

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Tues., May 6

No school for UA students – Election Day

Upper Arlington Schools

www.uaschools.org

Tues., May 6

Bingo & Trivia Night on the Lawn

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Tues., May 6

Instrument Petting Zoo

2-3 p.m.

UAPL – Tremont

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.uapl.org

Wed., May 7

E-Cycle Drive

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

GH Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Thurs., May 8

Farm Animal Visit on the Lawn

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Thurs., May 8

GHS Vocal Music Spring Cabaret

7-9 p.m.

Grandview Heights HS

1857 W. Third Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Fri., May 9

Parent Playdate

11 a.m.-noon

UAPL – Tremont

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.uapl.org

Sat., May 10

Spring Fling

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Mon., May 12

GHS Jazz Ensemble

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.org

May 13

GHHS Spring Choral Concert & Awards

7 p.m.

Grandview Heights H.S.

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Wed., May 14

UACOA: Exercising as We Age

1 p.m.

Tremont Library

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.aginginua.org

May 22

GHHS Band Blue Star Mothers Memorial Concert

7:30 p.m.

GH Memorial Park

1135 W. Second Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Fri., May 16

All About Owls with Ohio Nature Education

10:30-11:30 a.m.

UAPL – Tremont

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.uapl.org

Sat., May 17 & June 14

Friends of UA Parks

9 a.m.-noon

May 17: Miller Park, 1861 Cambridge Blvd.

June 14: Smith Nature Park, 1180 Fishinger Rd.

www.friendsofuaparks.com

Sun., May 18

Wall of Honor Ceremony

3 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.uahistory.org

Tues., May 20

Star Party - with OSU Astronomy

9-10 p.m.

UAPL – Lane Road

1945 Lane Rd.

www.uapl.org

Thurs., May 22

Memorial Service

7:30 p.m.

Memorial Park

1135 W. Second Ave.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Thurs., May 22

Last day of school for GH students

Grandview Heights Schools

www.ghschools.org

Sat., May 24

Memorial Parade

10 a.m.

Grandview Heights

www.grandviewheights.gov

Sat., May 24

GH Municipal Pool & UA Pools Open

www.grandviewheights.gov

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sun., May 25

GHHS Class of 2025 Graduation Ceremony

11 a.m.

GHHS

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Sun., May 25

UAHS Class of 2025 Graduation Ceremony

9:30-11 a.m.

Schottenstein Center

555 Borror Dr.

www.uaschools.org

Mon., May 26

No school for UA students – Memorial Day

Upper Arlington Schools

www.uaschools.org

Mon., March 26

UACA’S Memorial Day Run

8:30 a.m.

Lytham & Reed Rd.

www.uaca.org

Wed., May 28

Silly Sidewalk Course

3:30-5 p.m.

UAPL – Tremont Road

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.uapl.org

Thurs., May 29

Last day of school for UA students

Upper Arlington Schools

www.uaschools.org

Mon., June 2

Pride Flag Raising Ceremony

6 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.uacommunityrelations.com

Sun., June 8

Rainbow UA’s Pride

1-5 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.rainbowua.org

Sun., June 8

Tour de Grandview

1 p.m.-sunset

Grandview Heights

www.grandviewheights.gov

Tues., June 10

Bugging with Bugman

3-4:30 p.m.

UAPL – Tremont

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.uapl.org

Thurs., June 12

Arts on Arlington

6-9 p.m.

Mallway Park

2096 Arlington Ave.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Fri., June 13

Movies in the Parks

7 p.m.

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Mon., June 16

Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony

6 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.uacommunityrelations.com

Sat., June 28

Metropolitan Columbus Daylily Society - Daylily Show

12:30-4 p.m.

UAPL – Tremont

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.uapl.org