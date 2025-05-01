Tri-Village Calendar | May/June 2025

Wednesdays
Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m.
Dorset Rd.
Thurs., May 1
Soundwaves at the Center: A Celebration of Growth
6-8 p.m.
Bob Crane Community Center - NOW OPEN!!
3200 Tremont Rd.
Sat., May 3
Great Garage Sale
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Grandview Heights
Sat., May 3
UA Culture & Artisan Fair
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
2151 Dorset Rd.
Sat., May 3
Northam Tennis Open House
1-5 p.m.
Northam Park Tennis Courts
1880 Northam Rd.
Sun., May 4
Speaking through the Wound of the Kent State Shootings
6:30-7:30 p.m.
UAPL – Tremont
2800 Tremont Rd.
Sun.-Fri., May 4-9
May the Fourth Be with You
All day
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave.
Tues., May 6
No school for UA students – Election Day
Upper Arlington Schools
Tues., May 6
Bingo & Trivia Night on the Lawn
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave.
Tues., May 6
Instrument Petting Zoo
2-3 p.m.
UAPL – Tremont
2800 Tremont Rd.
Wed., May 7
E-Cycle Drive
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
GH Municipal Pool
1350 Goodale Blvd.
Thurs., May 8
Farm Animal Visit on the Lawn
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave.
Thurs., May 8
GHS Vocal Music Spring Cabaret
7-9 p.m.
Grandview Heights HS
1857 W. Third Ave.
Fri., May 9
Parent Playdate
11 a.m.-noon
UAPL – Tremont
2800 Tremont Rd.
Sat., May 10
Spring Fling
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
Mon., May 12
GHS Jazz Ensemble
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave.
May 13
GHHS Spring Choral Concert & Awards
7 p.m.
Grandview Heights H.S.
1587 W. Third Ave.
Wed., May 14
UACOA: Exercising as We Age
1 p.m.
Tremont Library
2800 Tremont Rd.
May 22
GHHS Band Blue Star Mothers Memorial Concert
7:30 p.m.
GH Memorial Park
1135 W. Second Ave.
Fri., May 16
All About Owls with Ohio Nature Education
10:30-11:30 a.m.
UAPL – Tremont
2800 Tremont Rd.
Sat., May 17 & June 14
Friends of UA Parks
9 a.m.-noon
May 17: Miller Park, 1861 Cambridge Blvd.
June 14: Smith Nature Park, 1180 Fishinger Rd.
Sun., May 18
Wall of Honor Ceremony
3 p.m.
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
Tues., May 20
Star Party - with OSU Astronomy
9-10 p.m.
UAPL – Lane Road
1945 Lane Rd.
Thurs., May 22
Memorial Service
7:30 p.m.
Memorial Park
1135 W. Second Ave.
Thurs., May 22
Last day of school for GH students
Grandview Heights Schools
Sat., May 24
Memorial Parade
10 a.m.
Grandview Heights
Sat., May 24
GH Municipal Pool & UA Pools Open
Sun., May 25
GHHS Class of 2025 Graduation Ceremony
11 a.m.
GHHS
1587 W. Third Ave.
Sun., May 25
UAHS Class of 2025 Graduation Ceremony
9:30-11 a.m.
Schottenstein Center
555 Borror Dr.
Mon., May 26
No school for UA students – Memorial Day
Upper Arlington Schools
Mon., March 26
UACA’S Memorial Day Run
8:30 a.m.
Lytham & Reed Rd.
Wed., May 28
Silly Sidewalk Course
3:30-5 p.m.
UAPL – Tremont Road
2800 Tremont Rd.
Thurs., May 29
Last day of school for UA students
Upper Arlington Schools
Mon., June 2
Pride Flag Raising Ceremony
6 p.m.
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
Sun., June 8
Rainbow UA’s Pride
1-5 p.m.
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
Sun., June 8
Tour de Grandview
1 p.m.-sunset
Grandview Heights
Tues., June 10
Bugging with Bugman
3-4:30 p.m.
UAPL – Tremont
2800 Tremont Rd.
Thurs., June 12
Arts on Arlington
6-9 p.m.
Mallway Park
2096 Arlington Ave.
Fri., June 13
Movies in the Parks
7 p.m.
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
Mon., June 16
Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony
6 p.m.
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
Sat., June 28
Metropolitan Columbus Daylily Society - Daylily Show
12:30-4 p.m.
UAPL – Tremont
2800 Tremont Rd.