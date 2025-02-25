Tri-Village Calendar | March/April 2025

Mon., March 3
Dr. Seuss Crafts
3:30-5 p.m.
Tremont Road Branch
2800 Tremont Rd.
Tues., March 4
Podcasting 101
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave.
Wed., March 5 & Tues., April 22
Hastings M.S. Band Concert
7:30-9 p.m.
Hastings M.S.
1850 Hastings Ln.
March 5-28
Concourse Gallery: Upper Arlington M.S. Students Exhibit
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
Thurs., March 6 & April 3
Crochet Series
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Tremont Road Branch
2800 Tremont Rd.
Thurs.-Sat., March 6-8
GHS Performing Arts Department presents: The Wizard of Oz
7:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights H.S.
1587 W. Third Ave.
Sat., March 8
Friends of UA Parks Volunteer Day
9 a.m.-noon
Miller Park
1903 Arlington Ave.
Sat., March 8
Mindful Nature Walk & Tea Ceremony
2-3 p.m.
Tremont Road Branch
2800 Tremont Rd.
Sun., March 9
Miller Park Teen Service Club
2:30-3:30 p.m.
Miller Park Branch
1901 Arlington Ave.
Tues., March 11
UAHS Choir Concert
7-9 p.m.
Upper Arlington H.S. Performing Arts Center
1625 Zollinger Rd.
Tues., March 11 & April 8
Cookbook Club
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Tremont Road Branch
2800 Tremont Rd.
Sun., March 16 & April 13
Grandview Heights Indoor Market
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Larson M.S. Commons
1600 W. First Ave.
www.grandviewheightsfarmersmarket.com
March 17-24
Upper Arlington Schools Spring Break
Tues., March 18
GHHS Jazz Ensemble Concert
7 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium
1587 W. Third Ave.
Thurs., March 20
Music in the Atrium: Kim Haffrey
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave.
March 24-April 14
12th Annual Herb & Veggie Plant Sale
All day
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave.
March 24-28
Grandview Heights Schools Spring Break
April 2-30
Concourse Gallery: Upper Arlington H.S. Students Exhibit
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
Sun., April 6
Polish and Publish
2:30-4 p.m.
Tremont Road Branch
2800 Tremont Rd.
Sun., April 6
Bob Crane Community Center Ribbon Cutting
4 p.m.
Bob Crane Community Center
3200 Tremont Rd.
communitycenter.upperarlingtonoh.gov
Mon., April 7
Cherry Blossom Celebration
5 p.m.
Mallway Park
2096 Arlington Ave.
Thurs., April 10
G.H.S. Orchestra "Cake Pops" Concert on the Lawn
6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave.
Fri., April 11
Paint your Pet Night
6 p.m.
McKinley Field
1661 Goodale Blvd.
Fri., April 11
The Bobcake Bash
6:30-9:30 p.m.
GHHS Gymnasium
1587 W. Third Ave.
Sat., April 12
UACA Easter Egg Hunt & Bunny Trail
10 a.m.
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
Thurs., April 17
Coffee & Conversation with Supt. Andy Culp
8:30-9:30 a.m.
Larson Middle School
1600 W. First Ave.
Thurs., April 17
Egg Hunt for Pups
5:30 p.m.
Wyman Woods Park
1520 Goodale Blvd.
Thurs., April 17
Moonlight Egg Hunt for Adults
7:30 p.m.
McKinley Field P & R
1661 Goodale Blvd.
Fri., April 18
Breakfast with the Bunny
10 a.m.
Wyman Woods Shelter House
1520 Goodale Blvd.
Fri., April 18
Pre-Teen Egg Party
6-8 p.m.
Wyman Woods Shelter House
1520 Goodale Blvd.
Sat., April 19
Community Egg Hunt
10 a.m.
Wyman Woods Park
1520 Goodale Blvd.
Sat., April 19
Fairy House Building
10 a.m.-noon
Miller Park Branch
1901 Arlington Ave.
Tues., April 22
Grandview Heights H.S. Orchestra Concert
6 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium
1587 W. Third Ave.
Wed., April 23
GHS Middle School Band Concerts
grades 5-6: 6 p.m., grades 7-8: 7 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium
1587 W. Third Ave.
Thurs., April 24
Grandview Heights H.S. Band Concert
7-8 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium
1587 W. Third Ave.
Thurs., April 24
Jones Middle School Spring Band Concert
7:30-9:30 p.m.
Jones M.S.
2100 Arlington Ave.
Thurs.-Sat., April 24-26
UACT Presents: The Box Set
7:30-9:30 p.m.
Upper Arlington H.S.
1625 Zollinger Rd.
Tues., April 29
UAHS Orchestra Concert
7-9 p.m.
Upper Arlington H.S.
1625 Zollinger Rd.
April 30-May 9
Community Gallery: Marcia Armstrong
Mon.-Fri. 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sat.-Sun. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Bob Crane Community Center
3200 Tremont Rd.
communitycenter.upperarlingtonoh.gov