Tri-Village Calendar | March/April 2025

See what's happening in Tri-Village

Mon., March 3

Dr. Seuss Crafts

3:30-5 p.m.

Tremont Road Branch

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Tues., March 4

Podcasting 101

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Wed., March 5 & Tues., April 22

Hastings M.S. Band Concert

7:30-9 p.m.

Hastings M.S.

1850 Hastings Ln.

www.uaschools.org

March 5-28

Concourse Gallery: Upper Arlington M.S. Students Exhibit

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Thurs., March 6 & April 3

Crochet Series

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tremont Road Branch

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Thurs.-Sat., March 6-8

GHS Performing Arts Department presents: The Wizard of Oz

7:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights H.S.

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Sat., March 8

Friends of UA Parks Volunteer Day

9 a.m.-noon

Miller Park

1903 Arlington Ave.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sat., March 8

Mindful Nature Walk & Tea Ceremony

2-3 p.m.

Tremont Road Branch

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Sun., March 9

Miller Park Teen Service Club

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Miller Park Branch

1901 Arlington Ave.

www.ualibrary.org

Tues., March 11

UAHS Choir Concert

7-9 p.m.

Upper Arlington H.S. Performing Arts Center

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.uaschools.org

Tues., March 11 & April 8

Cookbook Club

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tremont Road Branch

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Sun., March 16 & April 13

Grandview Heights Indoor Market

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Larson M.S. Commons

1600 W. First Ave.

www.grandviewheightsfarmersmarket.com

March 17-24

Upper Arlington Schools Spring Break

www.uaschools.org  

Tues., March 18

GHHS Jazz Ensemble Concert

7 p.m.

GHHS Auditorium

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Thurs., March 20

Music in the Atrium: Kim Haffrey

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.org

March 24-April 14

12th Annual Herb & Veggie Plant Sale

All day

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.org

March 24-28

Grandview Heights Schools Spring Break

www.ghschools.org

April 2-30

Concourse Gallery: Upper Arlington H.S. Students Exhibit

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sun., April 6

Polish and Publish

2:30-4 p.m.

Tremont Road Branch

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org 

Sun., April 6

Bob Crane Community Center Ribbon Cutting

4 p.m.

Bob Crane Community Center

3200 Tremont Rd.

communitycenter.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Mon., April 7

Cherry Blossom Celebration

5 p.m.

Mallway Park

2096 Arlington Ave.

www.uacommunityrelations.com

Thurs., April 10

G.H.S. Orchestra "Cake Pops" Concert on the Lawn

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Fri., April 11

Paint your Pet Night

6 p.m.

McKinley Field

1661 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov  

Fri., April 11

The Bobcake Bash 

6:30-9:30 p.m.

GHHS Gymnasium

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghschools.org 

Sat., April 12

UACA Easter Egg Hunt & Bunny Trail

10 a.m.

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Thurs., April 17

Coffee & Conversation with Supt. Andy Culp 

8:30-9:30 a.m.

Larson Middle School

1600 W. First Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Thurs., April 17

Egg Hunt for Pups

5:30 p.m.

Wyman Woods Park

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Thurs., April 17

Moonlight Egg Hunt for Adults

7:30 p.m.

McKinley Field P & R

1661 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Fri., April 18

Breakfast with the Bunny

10 a.m.

Wyman Woods Shelter House

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Fri., April 18

Pre-Teen Egg Party

6-8 p.m.

Wyman Woods Shelter House

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Sat., April 19

Community Egg Hunt

10 a.m.

Wyman Woods Park

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Sat., April 19

Fairy House Building

10 a.m.-noon

Miller Park Branch

1901 Arlington Ave.

www.ualibrary.org

Tues., April 22

Grandview Heights H.S. Orchestra Concert

6 p.m.

GHHS Auditorium

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Wed., April 23

GHS Middle School Band Concerts

grades 5-6: 6 p.m., grades 7-8: 7 p.m. 

GHHS Auditorium

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Thurs., April 24

Grandview Heights H.S. Band Concert

7-8 p.m.

GHHS Auditorium

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Thurs., April 24

Jones Middle School Spring Band Concert

7:30-9:30 p.m.

Jones M.S.

2100 Arlington Ave.

www.uaschools.org

Thurs.-Sat., April 24-26

UACT Presents: The Box Set

7:30-9:30 p.m.

Upper Arlington H.S.

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.uaschools.org

Tues., April 29

UAHS Orchestra Concert

7-9 p.m.

Upper Arlington H.S.

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.uaschools.org

April 30-May 9

Community Gallery: Marcia Armstrong

Mon.-Fri. 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sat.-Sun. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Bob Crane Community Center

3200 Tremont Rd. 

communitycenter.upperarlingtonoh.gov