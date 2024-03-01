Tri-Village Calendar | March/April 2024

March 1-2

Central Ohio String Festival

UAHS Performing Arts Center

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.uaschools.org

March 2

Read Across America

10-11:30 a.m.

Wyman Woods Park

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

March 7

The Stand Project: StreetSmart

6-8 p.m.

UAHS Mirolo Theater

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.thestandprojectua.org

March 7-9

GHHS Presents The Sound of Music

Begins at 7:30 p.m.

GHHS Auditorium

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

March 9

LEGO Robot Battlebot Building

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

UA Senior Center

1945 Ridgeview Rd.

www.robotacademy.com

March 12

UA Stage 2024

5-9 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

March 14

Celebrate Pi Day

3:30-5:30 p.m.

Tremont Road Branch, Youth Department

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

March 16

UACA Easter Egg Hunt & Bunny Trail

10 a.m.

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

March 19

Election Day: No School

Upper Arlington Schools

www.uaschools.org

March 19

GHHS Jazz Ensemble Concert

GHHS Gymnasium

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

March 20

Missy Raines & Allegheny

8:30 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview

945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com

March 22

Kid Concert: Greatest Hits with Mister E!

10:30-11:15 a.m.

Miller Park Branch

1901 Arlington Ave.

www.ualibrary.org

March 25-29

Upper Arlington Schools Spring Break

March 25-April 1

Grandview Heights Schools Spring Break

March 28

Egg Hunt for Pups

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Wyman Woods Shelter House

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

March 28

Moonlight Egg Hunt for Adults

7:30-9 p.m.

Wyman Woods Shelter House

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

March 29

Breakfast with the Bunny

10-11:30 a.m.

Wyman Woods Shelter House

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

March 30

Community Egg Hunt

10 a.m.

Wyman Woods Park

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

April 4

Lowdown Brass Band

7:30 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview

945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com

April 6

2024 Sustainability Fair

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tremont Road Branch, Atrium

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

April 8

Kids Eclipse Craft

All Day

Tremont Road Branch

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

April 12

The BOBCake Bash (Formerly the Cake Walk)

6:30-9:30 p.m.

GHHS Gymnasium

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

April 12

Fairy Tale Night Hike

8-9:30 p.m.

Wyman Woods Field, East

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

April 16

GHHS Scholarship Awards Night

6:30-8:30 p.m.

GHHS Auditorium

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

April 19

Erica Carlson and Friends

10:30-11:10 a.m.

Miller Park Branch

1901 Arlington Ave.

www.ualibrary.org

April 20

Earth Day Celebration

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wyman Woods Shelter House

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

April 25

Live in the Library with Mezclado

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tremont Road Branch, Friends Theater

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

April 25

Sips & Succulents

6-7:30 p.m.

Wyman Woods Park

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

April 26

NRBQ

8 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview

945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com