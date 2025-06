Tri-Village Calendar | July/August 2025

Tuesdays in July

39th Annual Music on the Lawn

7-8 p.m.

GHPL

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Wednesdays

Upper Arlington Farmers Market

3-6:30 p.m.

Dorset Road next to the Tremont Center

www.commongreensohio.org/upperarlington

Saturdays

The Little Grand Farmers Market

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Little Grand Market

710 Grandview Crossing Way Ste. 112

www.thelittlegrandmarket.com

Sundays

Grandview Heights Farmers' Market

9 a.m.-noon

Larson Middle School

1600 W. First Ave.

www.grandviewheightsfarmersmarket.com

Wed., July 2

Red, White and Bikes

1:30-3 p.m.

UAPL – Tremont Road

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Thurs., July 3

UA Alumni Association’s UAHS Open House

12:30-3 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.uaschools.org

Fri., July 4

UACA Fourth of July Celebrations

Parade – 9 a.m., starting at Kingsdale to Northwest Blvd.

Party in the Park – 5 p.m. at Northam Park, 1880 Northam Rd.

Fireworks – 10 p.m. at Northam Park, 1880 Northam Rd.

www.uaca.org

Sat., July 5, 19, 26 & Aug. 23, 30

Satur-PLAY

10-11:30 a.m.

UAPL – Tremont Road

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Sun., July 6

Columbus Crew Watch Party

5-8 p.m.

The Little Grand Market

710 Grandview Xing. Wy. Ste. 112

www.thelittlegrandmarket.com

Mon., July 7

Construction Party

10 a.m.-noon

UAPL – Lane Road

1945 Lane Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Tues., July 8

Art Party (ages 6-11)

3:30-5 p.m.

UAPL – Tremont Road

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Thurs., July 10, 17, 24

Summer STEAM Series

3-5 p.m.

UAPL – Lane Road

1945 Lane Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Fri., July 11

Movies in the Parks Series: Wild Robot & Family Camp Out

7 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Mon., July 14

Cody Clark: Sensory Friendly Spectacular!

4-5 p.m.

UAPL – Lane Road

1945 Lane Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Wed., July 16 & Aug. 13

Movie Night at The Little Grand Market

7:30-10 p.m.

The Little Grand Market

710 Grandview Xing. Wy. Ste. 112

www.thelittlegrandmarket.com

Thurs., July 17

Walk with the Dog(c)

6-7:30 p.m.

Wyman Woods Park

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Thurs., July 17

Party on the Plaza

6-9 p.m.

Upper Arlington Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Fri., July 18

Kid Concert: Hip-Hop-Academics

10:30-11:15 a.m.

UAPL – Miller Park

1901 Arlington Ave.

www.ualibrary.org

Thurs., July 24

Older Adult Day at the Columbus Clippers

11 a.m.

Huntington Park

330 Huntington Park Ln., Columbus

www.officeonaging.org

Fri., July 25

Duck Derby

4:30-7 p.m.

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Fri., July 25

Outdoor Movie: Moana 2

Dusk

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Fri., July 25 & Aug. 29

Little Golden Hour Market

7-10 p.m.

The Little Grand Market

710 Grandview Xing. Wy. Ste. 112

www.thelittlegrandmarket.com

Sat., July 26 & Aug. 23

Grandview Hop

5-9 p.m.

Grandview Avenue

www.grandviewhop.com

Sun.-Fri., July 27- Aug. 1

Dog Week

All day

UAPL – Lane Road

1945 Lane Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Tues., July 29

Lawn Games featuring the Columbus Crew

1:30-2:30 p.m.

GHPL

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Fri., Aug. 1

Pirate Palooza

10:30 a.m. -noon

UAPL – Tremont Road

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Sat., Aug. 2

Summer Reading Program After-Party – Color Our World

10 a.m.-noon

UAPL – All branches

www.ualibrary.org

Aug. 3-10

Friends of the UAPL Sale

1-5 p.m.

UAPL – Tremont Road

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Mon., Aug. 4

A Visit from the Farm

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

UAPL – Tremont Road

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibary.org

Mon.-Sun. Aug. 4-10

School Supplies Free-Cycle

All day

UAPL – Lane Road

1945 Lane Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Tues., Aug. 5

National Night Out

6-8 p.m.

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Tues., Aug. 5

Family Disney Trivia Night

6-7 p.m.

GHPL

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Wed., Aug. 6

Combatting School Anxiety

6-7 p.m.

UAPL – Tremont Road

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Fri., Aug. 8

Movies in the Park Series: Wicked

7 p.m.

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Fri., Aug. 8

UA City Truck Visit

10:30-11:30 a.m.

UAPL – Miller Park

1901 Arlington Ave.

www.ualibrary.org

Fri., Aug. 8

Tri-Village Lions Pickleball Tournament (registration required)

5-8 p.m.

Pickle & Chill

880 W. Henderson Rd.

www.trivillagelions.com

Sun., Aug. 10

Bobcat Marching Band Concert

7 p.m.

Paul J. Falco Park

1516 Fernwood Ave.,

www.ghschools.org

Tues.-Thurs., Aug. 12-14

Pokémon Week

All day

UAPL – Tremont

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Back to School!

Aug. 7

Freshman Orientation & Tour at GHHS

12:45-3 p.m.

Aug. 13

UAS First Day – Grades 1-6 & 9

GHS First Day for Students

Aug. 13-14

UAS Kindergarten Orientation

Aug. 13-15

GH Kindergarteners' first day (staggered)

Aug. 14

UAS classes in Session – Grades 1-12

www.ghschools.org

www.uaschools.org

Aug. 16

Frog and Toad Party

10 a.m.-noon

UAPL – Tremont

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Sun., Aug. 17

OhioHealth Grandview Yard Half & Quarter Marathon

7 p.m.

Grandview Yard

900 Goodale Blvd.

www.rungrandviewyard.com

Sat., Aug. 23

Neighbors Night Out

4-10 p.m.

Northam Park

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Aug. 24

Columbus International Festa-val

3-7 p.m.

Franklin County Fairgrounds

5031-5035 Northwest Parkway, Hilliard

www.wearefesta.org

Aug. 28

Be Your Best Self Conference (registration required)

8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m.

The Grand Event Center

820 Goodale Blvd.

www.bybsconference.com

Aug. 25-31

Sticker Week

All day

UAPL – Lane Road

1945 Lane Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Aug. 30

TRI the Heights Youth Triathlon

8 a.m.-noon

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Aug. 30

OSU Football Watch Party

Noon-5 p.m.

The Little Grand Market

www.thelittlegrandmarket.com

Aug. 31

UA Education Foundation’s Golden Bear Bash

6-10 p.m.

Amelita Mirolo Barn

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.uaeducationfoundation.com

Save the Date!

The 2025 Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival is on Monday, Sept. 1, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Northam Park, featuring juried fine art and craft artists, musical performances, an art activities stage, and a variety of food vendors. Admission to the festival is free. Go to www.upperarlingtonoh.gov for more information!