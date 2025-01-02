Tri-Village Calendar | January/February 2025

Fridays, Jan. 3, 17, 24, 31
Jasmine Spitzer Trio
5:15 p.m.
Natalie’s Grandview
945 King Ave.
Thurs., Jan. 9
Jasmine Spintzer
Music in the Atrium: Jasmine Spitzer
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.
Sat., Jan. 11
New Year, New Vision: Vision Board Making
3-5 p.m.
Parks & Recreation Facility at McKinley Field
1661 Goodale Blvd.
Tues., Jan. 14
Cookbook Club: The Weekday Vegetarians by Jenny Rosenstrach
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Upper Arlington Public Library
2800 Tremont Rd.
Wed., Jan. 15
Painting to Music
4-5 p.m.
Upper Arlington Public Library
2800 Tremont Rd.
Thurs., Jan. 16
Jeffery L. Smalldon
That Beast Was Not Me: Forensic Psychologist’s Conversations with Killers
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.
Mon., Jan. 20
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: No School
Grandview Heights Schools and Upper Arlington Schools
Sun., Jan 26 & Feb. 23
See Page 26
Grandview Heights Indoor Market
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Larson Middle School Commons
1600 W. 1st Ave.
www.grandviewheightsfarmersmarket.com
Tues., Jan. 28
Liz Moore
A Night with Liz Moore: NYT Bestselling Author and Rome Prize Winner
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights H.S. Auditorium
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
Wed., Jan. 29
Ohio History Center Trip
10 a.m.-noon
Parks & Recreation Facility at McKinley Field
1661 Goodale Blvd.
Wed., Jan. 29
Puzzle Party
6-8 p.m.
Wyman Woods Shelter House
1520 Goodale Blvd.
Sat., Feb. 1
Amanda Anne Platt
Amanda Anne Platt and the Honeycutters
9 p.m.
Natalie’s Grandview
945 King Ave.
Wed., Feb. 5
ACT Prep Class for Juniors
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Grandview Heights High School
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
Wed., Feb. 5
GHHS Orchestra Concert
6 p.m.
Grandview Heights High School Auditorium
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
Sat., Feb. 8
SOUPer Bowl Party
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Parks & Recreation Facility at McKinley Field
1661 Goodale Blvd.
Thurs.-Sun., Feb. 13-16
U.A.H.S presents The Sound of Music
Thurs.-Sat.: 7:30 p.m.
Sun.: 2:30 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School
1625 Zollinger Rd.
Mon., Feb. 17
Presidents Day: No School
Grandview Heights Schools and Upper Arlington Schools
Wed., Feb. 19
Middle School Band Concerts
Grades 5-6: 6 p.m.
Grades 7-8: 7 p.m.
Grandview Heights H.S. Auditorium
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
Thurs., Feb. 27
UAHS Orchestra Concert with 8th Grade
7-9 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School
1625 Zollinger Rd.
Thurs., Feb. 27
Rumpke Recycling & resource Center Trip
10 a.m.-noon
Parks & Recreation Facility at McKinley Field
1661 Goodale Blvd.