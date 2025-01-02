Tri-Village Calendar | January/February 2025

Fridays, Jan. 3, 17, 24, 31

Jasmine Spitzer Trio

5:15 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview

945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com

Thurs., Jan. 9

Music in the Atrium: Jasmine Spitzer

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Sat., Jan. 11

New Year, New Vision: Vision Board Making

3-5 p.m.

Parks & Recreation Facility at McKinley Field

1661 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Tues., Jan. 14

Cookbook Club: The Weekday Vegetarians by Jenny Rosenstrach

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Upper Arlington Public Library

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Wed., Jan. 15

Painting to Music

4-5 p.m.

Upper Arlington Public Library

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Thurs., Jan. 16

That Beast Was Not Me: Forensic Psychologist’s Conversations with Killers

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Mon., Jan. 20

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: No School

Grandview Heights Schools and Upper Arlington Schools

www.ghschools.org

www.uaschools.org

Sun., Jan 26 & Feb. 23

Grandview Heights Indoor Market

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Larson Middle School Commons

1600 W. 1st Ave.

www.grandviewheightsfarmersmarket.com

Tues., Jan. 28

A Night with Liz Moore: NYT Bestselling Author and Rome Prize Winner

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights H.S. Auditorium

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Wed., Jan. 29

Ohio History Center Trip

10 a.m.-noon

Parks & Recreation Facility at McKinley Field

1661 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Wed., Jan. 29

Puzzle Party

6-8 p.m.

Wyman Woods Shelter House

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Sat., Feb. 1

Amanda Anne Platt and the Honeycutters

9 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview

945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com

Wed., Feb. 5

ACT Prep Class for Juniors

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Wed., Feb. 5

GHHS Orchestra Concert

6 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School Auditorium

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Sat., Feb. 8

SOUPer Bowl Party

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Parks & Recreation Facility at McKinley Field

1661 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Thurs.-Sun., Feb. 13-16

U.A.H.S presents The Sound of Music

Thurs.-Sat.: 7:30 p.m.

Sun.: 2:30 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.uaschools.org

Mon., Feb. 17

Presidents Day: No School

Grandview Heights Schools and Upper Arlington Schools

www.ghschools.org

www.uaschools.org

Wed., Feb. 19

Middle School Band Concerts

Grades 5-6: 6 p.m.

Grades 7-8: 7 p.m.

Grandview Heights H.S. Auditorium

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Thurs., Feb. 27

UAHS Orchestra Concert with 8th Grade

7-9 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.uaschools.org

Thurs., Feb. 27

Rumpke Recycling & resource Center Trip

10 a.m.-noon

Parks & Recreation Facility at McKinley Field

1661 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov