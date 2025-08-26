Tri-Village Bookmarks | September/October 2025

A Fever in the Heartland

by Timothy Egan

This historical work tells the story of the rise of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s, the man who drove that rise, and, ultimately, the story of the woman who brought them to their knees. The shocking aspect of the story is that their domain at that time was not the South, but the American Heartland and West, with major incidents happening in Columbus.

Say Everything: A Memoir

by Ione Skye

You may know Ione Skye as the dream girl that inspired John Cusack’s unforgettable boombox serenade in the movie, Say Anything. However, this memoir reveals so much more about this very interesting person who has led such an unconventional life. From her troubled relationship with her famous father, the folk singer legend Donovan, to her relationships and marriages to famous rock stars, to frank revelations of her bisexuality, this book will captivate you.

Sipsworth

by Simon Van Booy

At 83 years old, Helen Cartwright finds herself alone after losing both her husband and son. Her days have become monotonous, devoid of meaningful connections and hope for the future. However, a chance encounter with an abandoned pet mouse changes everything. The tiny creature's life depends on Helen, and through caring for it, her world begins to expand. This charming, uplifting and humorous story explores themes of friendship, community and unexpected second chances.

Suddenly

by Isabelle Autissier

A couple’s dream journey to sail around Cape Horn swiftly turns into a nightmare as the pair is stranded on a desolate island in the Antarctic Ocean. The couple navigates the harsh terrain and each other as they figure out whether they’d rather save their lives or their relationship. Autissier, the first woman to sail around the world solo in competition, explores who people become when faced with the uncertainty of their own survival even at the expense of another.

Everything You Know about Bugs and Other Tiny Creatures Is Wrong

by Dr. Nick Crumpton

Everyone knows that centipedes have 100 legs and all spiders spin webs, right? Well, zoologist Dr. Nick Crumpton is here to tell everyone they are WRONG! Filled with surprising facts and amazingly detailed artwork, this book will quickly become a favorite with insect fans of all ages.

A Game of Noctis

by Deva Fagan

Set in a fantastical and futuristic city of canals, this book is an imaginative interrogation of what fairness truly means. Through the conceit of a social order based around gameplay, Fagan sets complicated questions before her young protagonist: Do the rules that govern society apply equally to everyone? Is it possible for anybody to succeed, regardless of where they start? While the book is a fantasy written for children, its themes reflect real-world issues that affect all of us.