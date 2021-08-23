Tri-Village Calendar| September/October 2021

Through Oct. 27
Upper Arlington Farmers Market
Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m.
Tremont Pool Parking Lot
2850 Tremont Rd.
Sept. 1-Oct. 27
Trivia Night
Wednesdays, 7-10 p.m.
Grandview Cafe
1455 W. Third Ave.
Sept. 4
Tri-The-Heights Youth Triathlon
8:30 a.m.
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool, Wyman Woods Park, Grandview Heights City Streets
Sept. 5
Golden Bear Bash
6-10 p.m.
Amelita Mirolo Barn
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
Sept. 6
Labor Day Arts Festival
10 a.m-4 p.m.
Northam Park
2070 Northam Rd.
Sept. 6
UACA Labor Neighbor Day
9 a.m.
Hastings Middle School
1850 Hastings Ln.
Sept. 11, Oct. 9
Friends of Upper Arlington Parks
9 a.m.-noon
Fancyburg Park
3375 Kioka Ave.
Sept. 11
Member/Guest Tennis Nights
5-8 p.m.
Northam Tennis Courts
2070 Northam Rd.
Sept. 15
UA Night Market
6-9 p.m.
Mallway Park
2096 Arlington Ave.
Sept. 29
The Lyrics of Loss
6-7 p.m.
Cornerstone of Hope
1550 Old Henderson Rd.
www.business.chamberpartnership.org
Sept. 30
Grandview Heights Family Fall Fest
4-7 p.m.
Ray DeGraw Park in the Grandview Yard
Oct. 2
Cycle UA
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Northam Park
2070 Northam Rd.
Oct. 3
Upper Arlington Fall Fest
1-5 p.m.
Fancyburg Park
3375 Kioka Ave.
Oct. 17
Columbus Marathon
7:30 a.m.
North Bank Park
311 W. Long St.
Oct. 23
The Great Pumpkin Run 5K
9 a.m.
Grandview Heights
Oct. 28
Beggars Night – Pumpkin Patrol
6-8 p.m.
UA Community
Upper Arlington Public Library
Sept. 1-30
Lane Road Book Character Scavenger Hunt
All day
Lane Road Library
Sept. 14
Season Extension Techniques for Your Garden
7-8 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
Oct. 8
Red Cross Blood Drive
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
Oct. 9
Fire Truck Visit
10-10:30 a.m.
Miller Park Library
Oct. 19-20
Stuffed Animal Sleepover
All day
Tremont Road Library
Oct. 23
Pumpkin Parade
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave.
Sept. 8, 22, Oct. 13, 27
Grandview Heights Writers Group
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Sept. 14
Hello, I Must Be Going: The Mostly True Story of an Imaginary Band
7-8 p.m.
Sept. 15
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m.
Oct. 5
The Ohio Literary Trail: A Guide
7-8 p.m.
Oct. 7
Lily Bloom
7-8 p.m.