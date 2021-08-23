Tri-Village Calendar| September/October 2021

Through Oct. 27

Upper Arlington Farmers Market

Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m.

Tremont Pool Parking Lot

2850 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sept. 1-Oct. 27

Trivia Night

Wednesdays, 7-10 p.m.

Grandview Cafe

1455 W. Third Ave.

www.grandviewcafe.com

Sept. 4

Tri-The-Heights Youth Triathlon

8:30 a.m.

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool, Wyman Woods Park, Grandview Heights City Streets

www.grandviewheights.gov

Sept. 5

Golden Bear Bash

6-10 p.m.

Amelita Mirolo Barn

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.goldenbearbash.com

Sept. 6

Labor Day Arts Festival

10 a.m-4 p.m.

Northam Park

2070 Northam Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sept. 6

UACA Labor Neighbor Day

9 a.m.

Hastings Middle School

1850 Hastings Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sept. 11, Oct. 9

Friends of Upper Arlington Parks

9 a.m.-noon

Fancyburg Park

3375 Kioka Ave.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sept. 11

Member/Guest Tennis Nights

5-8 p.m.

Northam Tennis Courts

2070 Northam Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sept. 15

UA Night Market

6-9 p.m.

Mallway Park

2096 Arlington Ave.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sept. 29

The Lyrics of Loss

6-7 p.m.

Cornerstone of Hope

1550 Old Henderson Rd.

www.business.chamberpartnership.org

Sept. 30

Grandview Heights Family Fall Fest

4-7 p.m.

Ray DeGraw Park in the Grandview Yard

www.grandviewheights.gov

Oct. 2

Cycle UA

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Northam Park

2070 Northam Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Oct. 3

Upper Arlington Fall Fest

1-5 p.m.

Fancyburg Park

3375 Kioka Ave.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Oct. 17

Columbus Marathon

7:30 a.m.

North Bank Park

311 W. Long St.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Oct. 23

The Great Pumpkin Run 5K

9 a.m.

Grandview Heights

www.grandviewheights.gov

Oct. 28

Beggars Night – Pumpkin Patrol

6-8 p.m.

UA Community

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Upper Arlington Public Library

Sept. 1-30

Lane Road Book Character Scavenger Hunt

All day

Lane Road Library

Sept. 14

Season Extension Techniques for Your Garden

7-8 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

Oct. 8

Red Cross Blood Drive

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

Oct. 9

Fire Truck Visit

10-10:30 a.m.

Miller Park Library

Oct. 19-20

Stuffed Animal Sleepover

All day

Tremont Road Library

Oct. 23

Pumpkin Parade

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Sept. 8, 22, Oct. 13, 27

Grandview Heights Writers Group

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Sept. 14

Hello, I Must Be Going: The Mostly True Story of an Imaginary Band

7-8 p.m.

Sept. 15

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Oct. 5

The Ohio Literary Trail: A Guide

7-8 p.m.

Oct. 7

Lily Bloom

7-8 p.m.