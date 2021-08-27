Tri-Village Bookmarks | September/October 2021

Adult Books

by Charles Yu

Interior Chinatown is the fictional story of one man and his fight against racism. The main narrator, Willis Wu, has a dream to be a “Kung-Fu Guy,” the enigmatic apex of Asian representation on the silver screen. On his way to this coveted stardom, though, Wu will have to take a deep and uncomfortable look at where his dream will take him, and what it means to be Asian in America.

The Day the World Came to Town: 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland

by Jim DeFede

DeFede’s book is a story of kindness and compassion, a story of hope and resilience. On 9/11, Gander, Newfoundland became a new landing designation as the U.S. and Canada closed airspace to all aircraft. Displaced passengers and airline crew landed in Gander, raising their resident population by 66 percent. Residents quickly organized Operation Yellow Ribbon, extending extraordinary measures to assist all displaced passengers, crews and animals.

Both your head and heart will enjoy this book; embrace a bit of faith in humanity.

Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11

by Mitchell Zuckoff

Mitchell Zuckoff’s latest book is a collection of 9/11 stories. Zuckoff, using a timeline method, writes about the attacks, the victims and their families in New York City and Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon. The stories within the book are moving and inspiring, depicting everyday people who became true heroes during a harrowing experience.

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

by Jonathan Safran Foer

Nine-year-old Oskar Schell is an inventor, amateur entomologist, computer consultant, Francophile, letter writer, pacifist, amateur astronomer, natural historian, percussionist, romantic, Great Explorer, jeweler, origamist, detective, vegan and collector of butterflies. Upon discovering a key in a vase that belonged to his father, who was killed during the 9/11 attacks, he embarks on an epic journey all over New York City to find out more information about the key. This engaging and poignant novel will crack your heart wide open and simultaneously cause you to smile, all while appreciating the crazy adventure that is life.

Children’s Books

Shy Willow

by Cat Min

Willow is shy. VERY SHY. She’s quite comfortable living inside her mailbox safe from the outside world, but, when one day a young boy drops a letter asking the moon for help, Willow knows she must help him. But can she be brave enough to try?

This imaginative read-aloud is perfect for preschoolers and older.

The Obsession

by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Delilah has had a tough year: her father passed away, her mother moved in with an abusive boyfriend, and she’s starting at a new prep school. Logan, on the other hand, is in paradise when he sees Delilah across campus and instantly realizes he’s met his soulmate – if only he could find a way to talk to her. So, when one day Logan discovers Delilah’s secret (spoiler: it involves murder), he figures it’s the perfect way to convince her she should be with him forever – or so he thinks… Fans of One of Us is Lying and the Netflix series You will enjoy this romantic thriller gone terribly wrong, and for adults, check out Sutanto’s latest novel Dial A for Auntie for more murder mishaps.

Recommended for grades 9 and up.

Branches of Hope: The 9/11 Survivor Tree

by Ann Magee

Remember and honor the events of 9/11 by learning about The Survivor Tree. Start with it being found at Ground Zero and continue on its journey from being rescued to rehabilitated and then replanted at the 9/11 memorial site in 2011.

This nonfiction picture book is recommended for preschool-second grade.

Ground Zero

by Alan Gratz

It’s September 11, 2001, and Brandon is visiting his dad in the World Trade Center when an airplane crashes into the tower, and Brandon must find a way to escape. Then, flash forward to the same day 18 years later in Afghanistan where Reshmina stumbles upon a wounded American soldier named Taz, but should she help him and put herself and her family in mortal danger? Find out in this fast-paced historical fiction novel.

Recommended for grades 4-8.

Bookmarks submitted by the Upper Arlington Public Library.