Tri-Village Bookmarks | September/October 2026

Bianca Torre is Afraid of Everything

By Justine Pucella Winans

Bianca is a teen who keeps a list of all the things she fears: being the center of attention, spiders, getting caught doing something wrong and dozens more. As a reclusive teen, she has taken up the hobby of birdwatching with a telescope from her bedroom window. One day she witnesses a murder which the police dismiss. Read her journey of tracking down the murderer while conquering her fears.

The Carpool Detectives: A True Story of Four Moms, Two Bodies, and One Mysterious Cold Case

By Chuck Hogan

A married couple goes missing, and their bodies are found at the bottom of a steep ravine. Years later, a group of true crime-loving women starts delving into the case. After gaining the trust of an assistant district attorney and, incredibly, interviews with the victims’ family members and co-workers, the women draw conclusions and experience breakthroughs no one could have imagined.

Dog Show: Poems

By Billy Collins

The latest collection from former Poet Laureate Billy Collins takes his usual poetic skill and humor to focus on dogs. His mastery of the art of casual observation is on full display here as he delves deep into why we love our canine companions and how we establish those deep bonds with them. Fair warning: some of these are fun, but there are a number that might tug at your heartstrings.

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue

By V.E. Schwab

Desperate to avoid a marriage and life she doesn’t want, Addie makes a hasty bargain to live forever, but quickly learns she will be forgotten by everyone she meets. Still, she perseveres for centuries, learning little tricks to make her existence into an adventure, until one day, while trying to return a book at a local bookstore, a young man working there remembers her.

Bravepaw and the Heartstone of Alluria

By Lili Wilkinson

Titch is nobody special. She’s the smallest mouse in her family and lives in a peaceful little village where nothing ever happens. But she dreams of epic adventures like those in the legend of the gallant hero, Bravepaw. When dire trouble comes to the Plateau, can Titch complete a quest to take the Heartstone to the heart of Alluria?

The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires

By Grady Hendrix

What would you do to protect the ones you love? When a series of strange events unravel in her safe ’90s suburb, a housewife and her true-crime book club decide to crack the case themselves. As the truth comes to light, they must decide – can they believe reality when it’s stranger than fiction? Get ready to sink your teeth into this deliciously grotesque, Southern Gothic-inspired novel that plays an unforgettable twist on the classic vampire figure.