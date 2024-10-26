Tri-Village Bookmarks | November/December 2024

No Matter What...We All Belong by Becky Davies

Filled with colorful illustrations, rhyming and some touch-and-feel cut-outs for little ones, the book delivers the affirming message that no matter our language, when and what we celebrate, what we look like, or where and how we live, we are all important.

The Sound of Kindness by Amy Ludwig VanDerwater (ages 2-5)

A child and an adult go on a ‘kindness walk’ to witness simple, but genuine, acts of kindness. These acts include offering to help someone fix something, encouraging another to do something difficult and appreciating nature around them. A reader’s note is included to help children learn and notice ways to be kind in their everyday lives.

Follow the Moon Home by Phillipe Cousteau and Deborah Hopkinson (grades 2-6)

While in summer school in South Carolina, Vivienne’s class project is to identify a problem in the community. After a visit to the beach, she learns that the nesting sea turtles are having trouble getting to the ocean safely. She and her classmates research the turtles and start a campaign that inspires the community to help.

The Night War by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley (grades 6-8)

During World War II, twelve-year-old Miri and her parents flee their home in Germany to live as Jewish refugees in Paris. Eventually, all the Parisian Jews are rounded up and transported to an unknown, but likely dangerous, place. Because Miri speaks French fluently, she escapes and ends up in a Catholic boarding school where she must hide her identity.

The Bodyguard Unit by Clement Xavier, Lisa Lugrin and Albertine Ralenti (grades 7-12)

This biographic graphic novel explores a little-known aspect of the women’s suffrage movement in England. Jiu-jitsu instructor Edith Garrud taught suffragettes how to protect themselves during protests that were becoming increasingly violent. This method was controversial but it helped to attract more attention to the cause. and cartoons from local newspapers throughout the book accompany the text.