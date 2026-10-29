Tri-Village Bookmarks | November/December 2026

Children’s Selections

Are You Wiggly?

By Tim Button (birth-2 years)

This delightful board book has beautiful illustrations and text asking all kinds of animals if they are wiggly. A rabbit is not wiggly but hoppy, a snake is slithery and a spider is spinny. A worm is indeed wiggly, but the surprise at the end is a built-in mirror that shows who is even wigglier: the reader!

The Thank You Letter

By Jane Cabrera (ages 3-6)

A charming story about a little girl named Grace who writes thank-you letters to her friends and family for birthday presents she received is sure to bring a smile to your face. She doesn't stop there, though. She writes more letters to her pets, her teacher, the thrift store lady, even the sky. In return, she receives many love notes from everyone, and she treasures each one.

Honor Flight: Celebrating America's Veterans

By Jeff Gottesfeld and Matt Tavares (grades 1-3)

Beautifully illustrated and informative, Honor Flight tells the story of an anonymous United States Air Force veteran who has been chosen to travel to Washington, D.C. as part of The Honor Flight Network. Over 300,000 veterans have participated in this nonprofit program that began in 2007. There are helpful notes at the end to help the reader better understand battles and memorials that are referenced throughout.

Phoenix

By Kimberly Brubaker Bradley (grades 4-6)

After her parents' sudden divorce, Harper and her mom have moved to a new town where they are renting a tiny house. Their landlord, Chelsea, also runs a horse-riding business next to their new home. An abused horse is randomly dropped off while Harper is the only one around, and she finds purpose in caring for him while making new friends in the process.

The Faraway Inn

By Sarah Beth Durst (grades 7-12)

Hoping to recover from a breakup, 16-year-old Calisa is going to spend the summer at her Auntie Zee's bed and breakfast in Vermont. When she arrives, her aunt makes it clear she does not want her there. Determined to prove her usefulness, Calisa gradually discovers the inn and its occupants have some magical characteristics. Fun characters, interesting conflicts and lots of whimsy make this an enjoyable read.

Adult Selections

A New Era of Philanthropy: Ten Practices to Transform Wealth into a More Just and Sustainable Future

By Dimple Abichandani

Dimple Abichandani calls on philanthropists to share power with the communities they seek to serve and to reconsider how wealth and decision-making are distributed. She provides a road map through her ten practices. The driving force behind each practice is to shift the current model, in which wealthy donors determine what problems receive funding, toward a model that uses money, relationships and institutional power to change the systems that create injustice. Simply stated, Abichandani argues that problems should be transformed, not covered up.

Reimagining Nonprofits and Philanthropy: Unlocking the Full Potential of a Vital and Complex Sector

By Vu Le

Vu Le examines how nonprofit organizations operate and the relationships among funders, boards, employees, donors, government and communities. He argues that nonprofits should rethink the “do more with less” mindset, traditional (and perhaps dysfunctional) board structures, hierarchical leadership, inequitable hiring and compensation, toxic work cultures, donor-centered fundraising, restrictive and inequitable funding practices, and reluctance to engage in advocacy and systems change. A nonprofit’s efforts to help create a more just society can be hindered by the organization’s own internal unjust systems.

Control: Why Big Giving Falls Short

By Glen Galaich

Using the Stupski Foundation as an example, Glen Galaich presents his case for shifting American philanthropy from donor-controlled to community-led and shared power. The current system may fail to address problems effectively because donors and foundation leaders are often removed from the communities they seek to serve and may not experience those problems firsthand. This does not mean that money should not be donated; rather, Galaich argues that legal structures, investment practices, foundation culture and traditional ideas about good stewardship should be reconsidered so that communities have greater influence and philanthropic resources provide the maximum possible benefit.

Effective Fundraising for Nonprofits: Real-World Strategies that Work

By Ilona Bray

To be a successful fundraiser, Ilona Bray says to start by understanding the nonprofit’s mission, financial needs, strengths, resources and capacity. From there, build a sustainable fundraising program that relies on more than one method or a small number of donors. The steps toward a successful fundraising program include developing a fundraising plan, engaging and retaining individual donors, working with major donors, seeking grants, organizing special events, using communications and social media and exploring business activities that can generate additional revenue. The book emphasizes building relationships, strategic thinking and strong communication.