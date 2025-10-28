Tri-Village Bookmarks | November/December 2025

Recommended Youth Reads

How We Share

by Leah Osakwe (ages birth-2 years)

A delightful board book about sharing not only things such as “tasty treats” and “treasured toys,” but also experiences we share as human beings, such as “magical moments” and “warm words.” The illustrations include diverse children and send the message that sharing helps to make everyone feel loved.

What to Do When You’re Not Sure What to Do

by Davina Bell (ages 3-5)

A great one to share one-on-one or before bedtime, this book gently encourages how to navigate different kinds of situations and emotions. It covers everything from following the rules, to observing and being aware of one’s surroundings, to feeling anxious and enjoying the things that don’t happen every day.

New Shoes for Leo

by Lauren Agra Deedy (grades K-3)

Beautifully illustrated with lots of details, the reader learns about William and his family, who live in America. They are sending a box of supplies to their extended family who still lives in Cuba, and William is given the task of finding a pair of shoes for his cousin Leo, who he has never met. William discovers they have a lot in common and sends him a pair of his own shoes.

A Time of Legends: The Story of Two Fearless Wolves - and One Rebel

by Rick McIntyre and David A. Poulsen (grades 4-6)

A fascinating nonfiction option is this second installment of the “Chronicles of the Yellowstone Wolves.” The authors dive deep into three specific wolves in Yellowstone National Park. Two wolves are a bonded pair for many years , and the third is a wolf who matures a lot as he gets older to become a better leader. This is a great option for kids who enjoy wolves, nature and national parks.

The Ballerina of Auschwitz

by Dr. Edith Eva Eger

This is the true story of 16-year-old Edith and her Jewish-Hungarian family during and after World War II. After being rounded up by soldiers and then separated from their parents, Edith and her older sister Magda help each other to survive while in Auschwitz. Oftentimes heartbreaking, there are moving moments and it’s comforting to learn the author not only survived but used her experiences to help others.

Recommended Adult Reads

Infectious Generosity: The Ultimate Idea Worth Spreading

by Chris Anderson

Chris Anderson, a driving force behind the success of TED Talks, shares his views on transforming a divisive Internet and social media into beacons of hope and infectious generosity. In Infectious Generosity, he shares numerous examples of individuals demonstrating acts of generosity that ripple across the internet, inspiring others to do the same. He writes, “Generosity is a key ingredient for a contented life.”

The Big We: How Giving Circles Unlock Generosity, Strengthen Community, and Make Change

by Hali Lee

What if philanthropy were grassroots? Hali Lee in The Big We makes the case for small, community-focused groups, who combine resources for the well-being of their local areas. Highlighting several giving circles throughout the country, she demonstrates how these groups foster connection through shared purpose and vision, make the world’s problems less overwhelming and create lasting change.

The Price of Humanity: How Philanthropy Went Wrong—And How to Fix It

by Amy Schiller

According to Amy Schiller in The Price of Humanity, modern philanthropy is more “big money” and less a true “love of humanity.” She explores the evolution of philanthropy—from the ancient world’s emphasis on civic engagement, to St. Augustine’s spiritual benefit, to today’s landscape shaped by inequality-advocating for a philanthropic society that prioritizes social welfare over self-importance.

The Essential Fundraiser’s Handbook: A Guide to Maximizing Donations, Retaining Donors and Saving the Giving Sector for Good

by Lisa Greer

As a major donor, Lisa Greer was tired of silted interactions and scripted messaging from charitable organizations, so she set out to revamp nonprofit fundraising. In The Essential Fundraiser’s Handbook, she outlines the importance of including Millennials and Gen Z on the nonprofit boards, how to identify, engage and retain donors, and what it takes to achieve sustainability.