Tri-Village Bookmarks | March/April 2026

Ready to Walk

by Lee Wildish (ages 3 months-2 years)

Rhyming text and colorful illustrations of a little girl lead the reader through the process of learning how to walk in this board book. Luckily, Daddy is always there in case she falls, and once walking is mastered, it will be time to learn how to run!

Humans

by John Devolle (ages 3-5)

This nonfiction book for preschoolers gives some insight into what it means to be human. We are a collection of organs, share our planet with other creatures and plants, have opposable thumbs and talk with both words and facial expressions. Part of the “Big Science for Little Minds” series, this option is a colorful, informational and fun introduction for little ones to understand our amazing species.

Don’t Think of Tigers

by Alex Latimer (grades K-3)

Interactive and imaginative, this book is a lot of fun to read one-on-one or with a group. The reader is told repeatedly not to think of tigers, which, of course, results in illustrations of tigers with too many legs or oddly shaped ones. An important note at the end encourages readers to create bad pictures, because that is the only way to make good ones.

Three Blue Hearts

by Lynne Kelly (grades 4-7)

A great read for anyone who loves animals and enjoys learning about wildlife, this story will pull the reader in quickly. Max and his mom are spending their summer on the Gulf Coast of Texas at Lafitte Island, where Max finds and helps to save an octopus who has been washed up on the beach after a storm. Endearing characters and lots of love make this a memorable story.

Good Old-Fashioned Korean Spirit

by Kim Hun Sook & Ryan Estrada (grades 8-12)

Set in 1985 in South Korea, this engaging graphic novel explores Korean traditions like the holiday of Daeboreum, which celebrates the first full moon of the lunar year. Taehee and her college dance club classmates arrive at her halmoni’s farm to carry out the mysterious ceremony. Though the story touches on serious and historical events of Korea, it is lighthearted and has a diverse group of fun and multi-generational characters.