Tri-Village Bookmarks | May/June 2026

Lonely Planet Kids America’s National Parks

Written by Alexa Ward

Illustrated by Mike Lowery

This overview of our country’s 63 national parks is a treasure trove of full-color photographs on every page, supplemented by small cartoon graphics. The four pages dedicated to each national park contain the best views and descriptions of the land and lists of things to see and do. It’s an engaging way to introduce children to the national park system, inspire imaginations and perhaps entice your family to visit them.

Fun City Heist

By Michael Kardos

Mo Melnick used to be the drummer in an almost-famous rock band. Now he rents beach umbrellas to tourists on the Jersey Shore. Quite unexpectedly, ex-bandmate Johnny Clay shows up to tell Mo that the band is getting back together for one last gig at Fun City, the beachfront amusement park where it all began. But Johnny doesn’t really care about the gig; he wants to use the performance as a cover to rob Fun City. Perfect for fans of Elmore Leonard and Donald Westlake.

BoyMom: Reimagining Boyhood in the Age of Impossible Masculinity

By Ruth Whippman

Whippman, a journalist and mother of three boys, combines memoir, cultural analysis and reporting as she tackles the complexities of parenting boys in today’s culture. Despite the lame term, BoyMom is not so much about moms raising boys but more about the societal messaging around masculinity in our culture, from infancy to young adulthood. This book is challenging, insightful and deeply thought-provoking and does not offer easy answers and solutions.

She Didn’t See It Coming

By Shari Lapena

In this thriller, a wife and mother goes missing in her own apartment building. The police try to work with friends and family to see if she could still be trapped somewhere inside another unit. The problem? Everyone has secrets of their own and is holding their cards close to learn what really happened. As secrets are revealed, the family learns you never really know what is going on behind closed doors.

Dig, Dig, Dinosaur

By Anjali Goswami

Illustrated by Maggie Li

This adorable picture book introduces children ages 2 to 5 to the concept of archeology. After reviewing the necessary equipment, young readers go on a fossil hunt for progressively larger dinosaurs. Peek-through holes make the adventure extra exciting, and the final fold-out pages are a delight.

The Invention of Morel

By Adolfo Bioy Casares

Adolfo Bioy Casares’ classic novella was praised by his mentor Jorge Luis Borges. The narrative is in equal turns a mystery, a romance and a science fiction story. It begins with a fugitive, stranded on an island with inhabitants who – for an unexplained reason – can neither see nor hear him. Recommended to any classic film fan, as one of the central characters is inspired by the actress Louise Brooks.