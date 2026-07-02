Tri-Village Bookmarks | July/August 2026

A World to Meet

By Katie Harnett (birth-3 years)

A “welcome to the world” board book for little ones. filled with beautiful, rhyming text and strong vocabulary. The illustrations on each page are calm and focus on each of the specific items being introduced such as trees, boats and different kinds of animals. Older children will enjoy naming and making sounds of what is on each page.

Crouton: One Cat’s Adoption Tale

By Kristine A. Lombardi (ages 3-5)

An adorable shelter cat named Crouton gives her perspective about searching for just the right person to adopt. When she finds the perfect little girl to go home with, she does everything she can to make her feel welcome and loved.

Copland: A Story About America

By Veronica Mang (ages 6-10)

About the famous, first-generation American composer, Aaron Copland, this book poses the question, “Who is America?” A timeline of American history from Copland’s birth in 1900 to the 1960s coincides with his major life milestones. His music encompassed all kinds of Americans and their roots. More detailed information and suggested listening and reading for kids is included at the end.

The Bletchley Riddle

By Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin (grades 5-7)

If you fancy a lighter historical fiction story about World War II, check out this one. The plot takes place outside of London at Bletchley Park, Britain’s code breaking operation location, and offers alternating perspectives between siblings Lizzie (14) and Jakob (19). Simultaneously, the duo tries to solve their own personal mystery of their mother’s disappearance. There is a fun mix of riddles, espionage, history, puzzles, adventure and developing relationships throughout the novel.

If We Never End

By Laura Taylor Namey (grades 8-12)

Sylvie is spending another summer with her dear tía Vivian. Before arriving at their cabin in Oregon, Sylvie purchases a vintage watch that later summons the spirit of a teenage boy named Penn. They develop a close and complicated relationship as she helps him navigate who he was and what his future holds. This is a unique spin on a romance story with lots of surprises and growth mixed in.

Old Dog, New Dog : Supporting Your Aging Best Friend and Welcoming a New One

By Kathy Callahan and Helen St. Pierre

Old Dog, New Dog offers advice on navigating the aging of their beloved pet dogs while also providing insight into introducing puppies into the family. Juggling an aging dog with a new puppy can be a challenge, and in this work the authors help guide dog-owners through this sometimes-difficult transition. The authors suggest strategies for timing the addition of a new puppy while minding the senior dog’s comfortability throughout the remainder of their lives.

How to Be Old: Lessons in Living Boldly from the Accidental Icon

By Lyn Slater

How to Be Old is the autobiography of the author of the Accidental Icon blog Lyn Slater, whose late entrance into the world of fashion sparked a defiance of beauty standards for older women. Entering the influencer world at age 61, Slater sought to prove that the timing of bold self-reinvention is not restricted to one’s youth but can be done at any age. Slater discussed both her entrance into the digital realm and her return to reinvent not just herself, but the world around her with connection and creativity.

Humanish: What Talking to Your Cat or Naming Your Car Reveals About the Uniquely Human Need to Humanize

By Justin Gregg

Humanish explores the common, but curious need to anthropomorphize everyday objects and pets. Blending scientific insight and humor, author Justin Gregg explores why pets are treated as children, why we name and speak to our cars and possessions and the benefits of this somewhat unusual relationship with our surroundings. Gregg’s book offers insight on both our need to humanize and how this need drives future innovations and how it allows us to have better connections with the real humans in our lives.