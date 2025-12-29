Tri-Village Bookmarks | January/February 2026

Candle Island

by Lauren Wolk

Lucretia and her mother move to a small island off the coast of Maine to get away from the paparazzi who constantly look for Lucretia’s mom, a famous artist. They also both want to process the death of Lucretia’s father, the man who held the family together. Lucretia begins a new life on the island, which is full of secrets, summer vacationers and the possibility of her mother’s location being found. Amidst all of this, Lucretia has her own secrets to keep, but may find that harder to do than she ever thought.

Whooo is Still Awake?

by Brigette Barrager

Rhythmic, lyrical text and charming illustrations make this a fun read-aloud for young readers who are curious about the nighttime world. By the time dawn breaks and spiderwebs glisten with dew, everyone will be ready to yawn, coo and snuggle up for a cozy sleep.

The Guest

by Emma Cline

Alex is a grifter with a shady past who finds herself in the Hamptons with Simon, a wealthy and capricious older man, who quickly discards her after a faux pas at a party. With dwindling funds and a broken phone, Alex must rely on her own resourcefulness as she navigates a series of increasingly desperate situations. Cline skillfully builds tension in prose that is at once precise and lyrical.

Crying in H Mart

by Michelle Zauner

Michelle Zauner, lead singer of Japanese Breakfast, explores her identity as a Korean-American, her complicated relationship with her mother and the overwhelming grief following her mother’s death. Zauner’s exploration of Korean cuisine serves as both metaphor and memory, making this not just a story about grief, but also one about love and resilience. The book beautifully explores the cultural ties that shape who we are.

The Pine Cone’s Secret: A Life Cycle Poem

by Hannah Barnaby

In this rhyming life cycle picture book, a pine cone becomes something new with each turn of the page, from a tower to a feast, from a magic trick to a Christmas tree. Extensive back matter on fun facts about pine trees and where to find them, along with a craft, is included.

Fable

by Adrienne Young

After Fable’s mother had drowned and her father had abandoned her on an island of cutthroats to fend for herself, she made use of her deep diving skills to collect and sell valuable “pire.” Fable outsmarts the questionable characters she encounters on her adventures through the oceans and islands to track down the father who left her. The tale includes a bit of romance and a cliffhanger ending.