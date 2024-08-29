Tri-Village Bookmarks | September/October 2024

They Called Us Enemy by George Takei

This graphic novel gives insight into actor George Takei’s experiences when he and his family were held in a Japanese American internment camp during World War II. This often-overlooked part of American history becomes accessible through Takei’s stories, detailing the realities of life as a child in the camps. Although its subject is heavy, the format and first-person perspective make this both an enjoyable and impactful read.

Bye, Baby by Carola Lovering

Friendships are complicated, especially when one friend moves on, but the other is desperate to keep the relationship alive. Friends since childhood, Cassie and Billie drift apart as young adults. But in one desperate act, Billie reels Cassie back. Although promoted as a suspenseful book, this briskly paced story focuses more on the many ways women’s friendships evolve, the lasting impact of trauma and the pain of being left out.

Lost Man’s Lane by Scott Carson

Summer in Bloomington, Indiana can be boring for a townie. But for high schooler Marshall Miller, the summer of 1999 was anything but uneventful. That summer Marshall got a job interning with a private detective investigating the disappearance of a young girl. A girl last seen in the back of a police cruiser by none other than Marshall himself.

Eileen by Ottessa Moshfegh

An eerie, atmospheric novel showcasing how loneliness and neglect can push a person toward disaster. After the death of her mother, Eileen is left to look after her abusive, alcoholic father. Using her job in a local prison as a form of escape, Eileen is fascinated with a new colleague, Rebecca. Eileen senses an ally in Rebecca, but is there more at play in the developing relationship between the two women?

Wildful by Kengo Kurimoto

In this graphic novel, Poppy has had a rough year with her Gran passing and her mum trying to handle her depression. Luckily, Pepper, Poppy’s dog, is keeping her busy with outdoor adventures. While on a walk, Poppy and Pepper meet Rob, a nature enthusiast. As Poppy starts to heal and see the beauty around her, she aims to support her mother and guide her out of grief.

How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair

Safiya Sinclair completes her memoir after many years of healing and self-discovery. Born on the island of Jamacia to a Rastafarian family, she gracefully traces how she accepted, questioned and pushed back against her father’s increasingly erratic worldviews. This book holds some of her deepest pain from generational trauma, but also her greatest joy in writing poetry.