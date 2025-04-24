Tri-Village Bookmarks | May/June 2025

Killer Underwear Invasion!: How to Spot Fake News, Disinformation & Conspiracy Theories by Elise Gravel (youth)

This funny graphic novel tackles the vital topic of media literacy through goofy characters and silly, nonpolitical scenarios. Gravel lays out a simple and clear explanation of what disinformation is, why people may believe or spread it, and how to tell what is real and what isn’t. Though aimed at middle schoolers, this timely book is an excellent conversation starter for any age.

I Miss You Most by Charlotte Cheng (youth)

A young girl recaps the impact her grandfather has had on her and her journey through grief as she is struggling to carry on because everything reminds her of him. The child comes to realize her grandfather’s life lessons are always with her, and she can help others because of what he has taught her.

To See an Owl by Matthew Cordell (youth)

Even experienced bird watchers will tell you that owls are notoriously hard to spot. Janie loves all birds but has a special fascination with owls. She has searched for them in woods, prairies, beaches and even a cemetery with no luck. But with the help of a new teacher and a patient mother, her persistence reaches a magical conclusion.

The Last Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine (adult)

The game begins after Amber befriends socialite and philanthropist Daphne, the wife of a rich and powerful businessman. As Amber worms her way deeper and deeper into Daphne’s life, she finds herself happier than she’s ever been – and closer to her ultimate goal of stealing Daphne’s luxurious life. But there are dark secrets that could upend her plans.

The Bog Wife by Kay Chronister (adult)

The Haddesley family has tended to their off-grid bog for generations. In return, the land sustains them. When the bog stops upholding its end of the bargain, the current generation of Haddesley siblings are baffled as to how to continue their family’s traditions. Knowing next to nothing of the outside world, each sibling navigates their uncertainty differently, at the expense of each other.

The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (adult)

In this New York Times bestseller, Jonathan Haidt explores the fundamental rewiring of a child’s brain with the advent of increased digital freedom paired with decreased real-world independence. The result? Children and young adults who are fearful of making mistakes, are disproportionately exposed to the darker recesses of the internet, and diagnosed with mental health conditions at higher rates. The Anxious Generation is a must-read for parents, educators, school administrators, counselors and all others who want to better understand the youth mental health epidemic.