Tri-Village Bookmarks | March/April 2025

My Feet Go by Ammi-Joan Paquette (ages birth-3)

This board book celebrates the things human feet can do. Feet can dance, climb trees and rocks, and bring friends and loved ones together. People of all ages and abilities are represented throughout this rhyme-filled, colorful story.

Dim Sum Palace by X. Fang (ages 3-6)

Liddy is going to the Dim Sum Palace with her family for the first time tomorrow. As she’s trying to fall asleep, she dreams of many dim sum-themed adventures, including falling into some dumpling batter!

Wildflower Emily: A Story About Young Emily Dickinson by Lydia Corry (ages 7-10)

Written and illustrated as a graphic novel this biography focuses on the adventures of Emily and her giant dog and companion, Carlo. Dickinson’s poems and letters to family and friends plus a timeline and fun facts are included.

Slugfest by Gordan Korman (grades 5-7)

A talented athlete named Yash attends a summer school class (known as Slugfest) with a small number of his classmates. With the guidance of their gym teacher, the group forms an unlikely friendship. This story is full of unique characters and teaches lessons about friendship, truth, fairness, fake news and assumptions.

In the Key of Us by Mariama J. Lockington (grades 8-12)

Zora and Andi meet at Harmony Music Camp over the summer. Zora is a returning camper and very popular but feels she needs to be perfect. Andi is reserved and dealing with major life changes. The two girls slowly develop a friendship while facing challenges at camp. It’s a story about navigating friendship, first love and anxieties while growing up.

The 5 Principles of Parenting: Your Essential Guide to Raising Good Humans by Aliza Pressman (adult)

Take it from Dr. Aliza Pressman, co-founder of the Sinai Parenting Center, there is no such thing as an “ideal” family. Parents and children can thrive in all kinds of family settings. Once you define your core family values, i.e., what makes a human good, you can build confidence in your parenting decisions by using the “Five Rs” (relationship, reflection, regulation, rules and repair) to guide your children toward goodness.

How to Talk to Kids About Anything: Tips, Scripts, Stories, and Steps to Make Even the Toughest Conversations Easier by Robyn Silverman (adult)

Dr. Robyn brings her popular podcast to the page with this step-by-step guide to answering kids’ toughest questions. Drawing on her experience as a child and teen development specialist, and a mom, the “Conversation Doc” covers the big topics, from how to talk to kids about anger, sadness and other big feelings to sex, death and money. Start having the honest, meaningful conversations you value with the kids in your life.

The Bonus Family Handbook: The Definitive Guide to Co-Parenting and Creating Stronger Families by Jann Blackstone (adult)

What if we thought of them not as our “step” families, but as our “bonus” families? By focusing on the here and now, Dr. Blackstone's practical techniques help co-parents move beyond the past to form new loving, supportive bonus families for themselves and their children.

No One Talks About This Stuff: Twenty-Two Stories of Almost Parenthood edited by Kat Brown (adult)

Described by its editor as a “support group in a book,” this collection of personal essays gives heartfelt expression to what often goes unsaid. Parenthood, for some, is not a straightforward journey, and these twenty-two writers offer profound insight into the emotional impact of childlessness — by choice, and not by choice, infertility, miscarriage, stillbirth, in-vitro fertilization, surrogacy, birth defects, childhood trauma, life and loss.