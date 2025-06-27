Tri-Village Bookmarks | July/August 2025

Youth titles selected by Chelsea Weissman, GHPL youth services librarian

Purring, Rolling, Stretching

by Chihiro Ishizu (birth-2 years)

First published in Japan in 2020, and then in the U.S. in 2023, this board book includes simple and fun text highlighting a pet cat’s activities throughout the day. Each action, such as “roll,” “chase” and “plop,” is accompanied by an illustration.

Sing, Don’t Cry

by Angela Dominguez (ages 3-5)

Once a year, the main character’s Abuelo visits from Mexico and brings his guitar. Abuelo shares stories about his life and always says “Sing, don’t cry,” because even when bad things happen, you can still sing, and good things will happen again. Lyrics (in Spanish and English) to “Cielito Lindo” are included.

The Smell of Wet Dog and Other Poems and Drawings

by Barney Saltzberg (grades K-4)

There are 27 delightful poems all about dogs in this published collection. Subjects of the poems cover a wide variety of dog traits, what and who they love and differences in dogs such as puppies, seniors, shelter dogs and pampered pups. Simple but cute drawings accompany each poem and there’s even a surprise poem at the end.

Wires Crossed

by Beth Fantaskey and Oneill Jones (grades 5-7)

Mia’s best friend from science camp, Tariq, is moving to her town. She is excited to show Tariq around, but he’s busy hanging out with the popular kids. Despite this, he teams up with Mia and two other classmates for a science competition.

The Astonishing Color of After

by Emily X. R. Pan (grades 10-12)

After Leigh tragically loses her mother to suicide, she is visited by a red bird who she believes is the reincarnate of her mother. In search of answers about her family and what her mother wanted her to remember, Leigh travels to Taiwan to meet her mother’s parents for the first time. Filled with lots of Taiwanese culture and magical-realism storytelling, this story explores depression, death, grief, love and family.

Adult titles selected by Ean Teague, GHPL adult services librarian

Pets and the City

by Dr. Amy Attas (memoir)

A 30-year career as an in-home veterinarian gives author Dr. Amy Attas a wealth of stories to share about the pets of Manhattan and their owners. In this memoir, Attas reminisces on treating the beloved pets of both average New Yorkers and celebrities alike, revealing the common threads that unite people and pets across all socioeconomic situations. The relationships between owners and pets are explored, including Attas’ own tale of pet ownership and loss.

Bark!: The Science of Helping Your Anxious, Fearful, or Reactive Dog

by Zazie Todd (non-fiction)

Certified dog trainer and animal behavior expert, Zazie Todd discusses the latest studies and advice from veterinarians and researchers, mixed in with the author’s own experiences. Perfect for any owner looking to quell a reactive dog, the author strives for a science-based approach to provide solutions for common fears, including weather, other people and being left alone.

The Second Fifty

by Debra Whitman, PhD (non-fiction)

How long will I live? Will I be healthy? Will I have enough money? Having spent her life studying aging, Debra Whitman explores her personal encounter with these questions and provides guidance for those venturing into the second half of life. Taking from her own research, interviews with experts and stories from people nationwide, Whitman explores the importance of fostering human connections when getting older and provides steps each of us can take to make our second fifty brighter.

The Thursday Murder Club: A Novel

by Richard Osman (crime fiction)

In a calm English retirement village, a group of four amateur sleuths meet weekly to solve cold cases. When the body of a local developer is found along with a mysterious clue, the group is roped into a real-life murder mystery. As more bodies turn up, the club dives into a complicated investigation involving their own retirement community.