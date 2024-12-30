Tri-Village Bookmarks | January/February 2025

Husbands & Lovers by Beatriz Williams

During WWII, a Hungarian refugee marries for security rather than passion. In 21st-century America, a single mother anxiously awaits a kidney donor for her 13-year-old son. Exploring her family genealogy in search of a match leads to some expected surprises that tie these two storylines together. Told in a dual timeline that spans continents, this story about love and family explores what it means to find identity and belonging.

Never Leave the Dogs Behind: A Memoir by Brianna Madia

Brianna Madia lived a “comfortable” life until she found out her husband was an alcoholic. As she dealt with her mental health, her dogs were her sustaining force. If your life has ever been touched in a positive way by an animal, you’ll enjoy this memoir.

Call Your Mother by Tracy C. Gold

This emotional picture book depicts the beauty, struggles and strength of daughters and mothers as they navigate the world as females, highlighting the importance of mother-daughter relationships.

James by Percival Everett

The author reimagines Mark Twain's classic The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from the perspective of the character, Jim. Readers get a peek into Jim's mind, the depth of his thoughts and his desire for choice. One choice, reflected in the title, is when he rechristens himself as James rather than keeping the name given to him by his enslaver.

I Miss You Most by Charlotte Cheng

This is an emotional journey of a child experiencing the loss of a loved one. A girl recaps the impact her grandfather had on her as she struggles to carry on because everything reminds her of him. The child realizes her grandfather’s life lessons are always with her, and she can help others because of what he has taught her.

Somewhere Beyond the Sea by T. J. Klune

The inhabitants of Marsyas Island continue their fight to bring recognition for all beings into the greater world. In the sequel to The House in the Cerulean Sea, Arthur Parnassus accepts an invitation to speak to the government about his traumatic past while trying to secure the future of his chosen family. It won’t be easy, but with the love and the support of his extraordinary children, acceptance might triumph over fear.