The BIA Parade of Homes returns to central Ohio

Searching for a dream home doesn’t have to be an arduous process. Sometimes, it’s as simple as taking a stroll through your community.

For more than 70 years, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio (BIA) has transformed the homebuying journey with its signature home tour showcasing properties throughout central Ohio. This year, the Parade of Homes returns to highlight the best in modern home design. From Sept. 18-28, guests are invited to see more than 40 of central Ohio’s most eye-catching homes.

In 2021, the Parade adopted a scattered-site format, giving homebuyers from Upper Arlington to Lancaster the opportunity to explore and find their ideal home within their preferred area. This year, the Parade showcases homes scattered just a drive away, with locations including Hilliard and Franklinton.

When searching for the perfect place to call home, the surrounding community is just as important as the roof over your head. Parade homes are highlighted not only for architectural accomplishment, but also their prime locations in flourishing communities. These communities boast amenities such as local schools and grocery stores while offering recreational spaces such as parks and libraries.

By partnering with several area builders and developers, the Parade allows local craftsmen to showcase the best of their work.

The Parade ranges from traditional two and three-bedroom homes to condominiums and apartments. No matter what individuals or families are looking for, the Parade of Homes is a great starting point to making your dream home a reality.

Save the Date

BIA Parade of Homes

Thursday-Sunday

Sept. 18-28

Noon-6 p.m.

www.biaparade.com

Avery Gillis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.