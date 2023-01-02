These firefighters keep Upper Arlington safe and don’t sacrifice taste to do it

As an integral part of the Upper Arlington community, the Upper Arlington Fire Department Station 71 always needs to be at the top of its game, which starts with a healthy diet.

Station 71’s firefighters start each day with morning workouts followed by a healthy lunch, then fire training and other tasks for the remainder of the day. Finally, whoever is assigned to cook begins preparing dinner.

“We always do a veggie, grain and a protein,” says firefighter-EMT Rex Holman.

In 1993, Holman won the NCAA title for wrestling at The Ohio State University. By using his dieting techniques and healthy habits from his wrestling career, Holman helps Station 71 stay fit by cooking meals that contain the essentials for active-duty firefighters. However, the unit knows they don’t need to sacrifice good taste to stay healthy.

“We always eat good and pretty clean on our day,” says paramedic Brennan Woods.

Favorites in Station 71 range from taco Tuesdays and smoked meats to holiday turkeys and the traditional weekly pizza Saturdays. By rotating who cooks each day, the firefighters eat diverse meals throughout the week. Whoever is cooking will make enough food for dinner and lunch the next day. Following this system helps to efficiently feed everyone during their 24-hour shifts.

“We’ll do a lot of themed meals, but we put a healthier spin on them,” says Woods.

To make these meals possible, every unit within the fire department puts together their own daily “chow fund.” After an agreed dollar amount per person is collected, a few designated firefighters head to the grocery store. Even during this seemingly normal task, firefighters are recognized and thanked all throughout the community for their service.

“Upper Arlington is such a good community,” says Woods. “It’s different than any department I’ve been around. We feel included and treated very well.”

The fire department puts on its annual flower sale fundraiser on Mother’s Day. The Upper Arlington community is invited to buy flowers to support the costs of sending firefighters to regular trainings and conferences.

Recipe – Feeds about seven to eight firefighters for dinner and lunch leftovers. Served on tortillas, nachos or by itself.

Crockpot Chicken

Add all ingredients to a crockpot on high for five hours. Shred chicken before serving.

5 lbs. chicken breast

3 packs of mild fajita seasoning

2 cans of pinto beans

4-oz. can of diced green chilis

Pressure Cooker Grains

Mix grains or rice with the instructed amount of water found on the box, add canned vegetables to cook with rice.

1-lb. bag of ancient grains

1 can of diced tomatoes

4-oz. can of green chilis

Bacon Broccoli

Chop bacon into short strips and sauté in a pan. Once cooked, mix broccoli into bacon bits in a pan and cook until broccoli is soft.

Sauté in pan:

2 slices of bacon

1 large bag of broccoli

Sauteed Veggie Mix

Mix ingredients together in a large bowl and sauté with choice of seasonings.

One head of cabbage

One bag of coleslaw greens mix

One bag of carrots

Tips to Prevent Winter Fires:

Install and test carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms once a month. Keep items that can burn at least three feet away from heaters, fireplaces and other heat sources. Only plug in one heat-producing appliance into an electrical outlet. If you have a chimney, be sure to have it cleaned and inspected before use once a year. Always use a metal or heat-resistant screen when using your fireplace.

Koby Collins is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.