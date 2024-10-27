The Grandview Civic Welfare Club Celebrates Over 100 Years

Since 1920, The Grandview Civic Welfare Club (GCWC) has provided opportunities for women to connect and establish friendships. One hundred years later, the women in the club continue to come together and assist their community in a variety of ways. They’re dedicated, caring and passionate about their outreach programs and fundraisers.

Madam President

Each year, a president is selected for a one-year term. Current President Marytherese Croarkin took over the position from previous president, Blanche Luczyk. Croarkin came to Grandview in 1988 after moving from Chicago with her husband. She’s been an active member of the club since 2015.

The upcoming vice president, Michelle Kozak, who joined the club full-time in 2020, has discovered friendships and opportunities with GCWC.

“I’ve always loved the programming; the speakers have been great. I just enjoy having that opportunity provided that you can come and learn something new and visit with people,” Kozak says. “The social component is good, and I also like helping people in the communities.”

More than a club

GCWC is more than just a group that meets monthly at the local library. A major aspect of the club is the raffles and fundraisers done throughout the year. According to Croarkin, the primary purpose is to set up scholarship funds for students at Grandview Heights High School.

“We want it to be for everybody who wants to further

their education and doesn’t necessarily have the funds to do that,” says Croarkin.

The scholarship fund isn’t the club’s only initiative. It also raises money for specific community needs. The outreach grows every year as more members get involved.

In August 2023, GCWC donated $200 in Target gift cards to a family in the area that needed financial assistance. During October of that same year, the club also provided a few hundred dollars to the children of a retired school custodian to cover the cost of funeral expenses.

Each year, GCWC provides gift cards to families in need. In total, they’ve gifted around $4,800 to support 30 children in the city.

Throughout last spring, the civic club helped raise money for three sixth graders to attend a summer camp that costs $222 per person. The club also raised an astounding $3,751 at the Spring Silent Auction.

They expect to continue raising money and supporting Grandview Heights residents in 2025.

“We get a lot of positive support on our work with the school, and we always get lovely notes from the kids,” says Croarkin.

Join the club

The club frequently hosts speakers local to Grandview Heights who are experienced and passionate about their careers and life goals. In the past, the club welcomed stand-up comedians, physicians, neurologists, reporters, business owners, authors and so many more as featured speakers.

This includes the women who founded the first female-owned bank in Ohio. In March 2024, Lisa Berger and Ilaria Rawlins of Fortuna Bank spoke to the club about their careers and the challenges they face as entrepreneurs.

As a pastry business owner herself, Kozak also spoke at the club a few years prior.

With so many connections to the city, the civic club makes an exceptional effort toward giving back and building life-long relationships with families and businesses. Croarkin has seen a tremendous increase in outreach initiatives and their goal for the upcoming year is to continue increasing their club’s visibility to the community.

“We’ve had live music, great food and it was a great way to include the community, and also raise awareness because, for a while, we were one of those groups that nobody knew was there,” says Croarkin. “But we continued to outreach to the community so people can participate.”

GCWC began as a club for women to grow, and to gather to collect funds to contribute to the city. As the organization expanded and more women became routinely active members, the club became a notable group in Grandview and Marble Cliff. With roughly 100 members and 30-50 attending monthly meetings, the club has gained full interest and support from its members.

GCWC meetings are held at the Grandview Heights Public Library on the second Wednesday of each month, from September through May. It costs $10 to participate. While it was historically a club for women, the club welcomes everyone, regardless of gender, who is interested in supporting the community.

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.