Upper Arlington's Bob Crane Community Center takes shape after years of planning

After years of feedback from residents and requests for a community recreation space, the city of Upper Arlington has partnered with the Upper Arlington Community Foundation to meet residents’ needs with a new state-of-the-art building, the Bob Crane Community Center.

The design process

As a component of the 2018 Parks and Recreation Comprehensive Plan project, officials surveyed residents, and, according to Parks and Recreation Director Debbie McLaughlin, there was major concern over the lack of recreation facilities in the community.

“The survey identified a number of unmet needs for recreation facilities and the relative importance residents placed on having those facilities available to them,” McLaughlin says.

The Community Center Feasibility Task Force was developed in 2019 and is composed of 16 community members. This initiative worked with consultants in a study spanning 18 months. The study was designed to compile resident feedback surrounding the project across multiple stages of research.

Residents voiced a need for fitness spaces that accommodate all ages and areas that foster active community engagement. The study additionally unveiled that residents prioritize wellness programs such as fitness classes and learn-to-swim programs. The desires recorded in the study directly informed the construction and amenities of the Bob Crane Community Center.

The project wasn’t without its hiccups, however. Just as the Community Center Feasibility Task Force was gaining momentum, COVID-19 struck, forcing the task force to restructure research processes and engagement within the community. Although the pandemic required extensive changes to its initial plans, City Manager Steve Schoeny says clarity came out of uncertainty.

“A positive to emerge from the pandemic, however, was a collective, enhanced appreciation for the importance of having welcoming, safe community gathering spaces,” Schoeny says. “Further fueling the community’s desire for a community center.”

The city laid out the plan to residents on the May 2021 ballot, and after almost 80 percent of voters expressed support, City Council officially approved the project and established a team to design, construct and manage the facility.

This 155,000-square-foot facility features five floors and an expansive mezzanine. The center will provide an array of resources for all ages, from child play areas to senior lounges. Numerous areas will cater to community gatherings, such as an event hall and multi-purpose outdoor space.

Whether members are swimming laps or grabbing a latte, the space provides a well-rounded balance of exercise and entertainment all while residents build community.

Bob Crane Community Center Amenities Public lobby with cafe space

Multipurpose indoor pool with lap lanes, a water slide, water play and zero entry

Indoor play space

Child watch space

Multi-level exercise floor

Multiple group exercise and programming rooms

Senior lounge

Two-court hardwood gymnasium

One court rubberized floor multi-use gymnasium

Indoor walking/running track

Esports technology and gaming rooms

Open gaming lounge with billiards and ping pong

Large event space

Multiple outdoor decks

Funding

The Upper Arlington Community Foundation formed a committee to secure funding for the project that has collected millions in private funds, ensuring that the building has the resources to fulfill resident desires without a tax increase for the city.

“In record time, more than $8 million in private pledges were secured to help fund the community center,” Schoeny says. “A clear message that our residents are ready to do their part to make this project a reality for the benefit of everyone in our community.”

Its leading donor was Loann Crane, the wife of late businessman and philanthropist Bob Crane, who died in 2021. She provided a generous donation of $2 million, which inspired the center to adopt Bob’s name. The Crane family’s combined passion for sports and the UA community guarantees that the new facility’s features will align with the priorities voiced by residents.

Parking is yet to be confirmed, but the plan includes ways to incorporate extensive lot space. A parking garage has been proposed adjacent to the facility, in addition to on-street parallel parking. There will be ADA-compliant parking next to the facility, within the parking garage and in front of the older adult housing complex across from the center. Thirty-seven limited-mobility parking spaces will be placed in accessible locations on the initial floor of the garage.

Completing the project

While COVID-19 lengthened the project’s timeline, the city is optimistic about its progress thus far. It’s hard not to get excited considering the idea was formed long before the plan finally came together in 2018.

“It’s safe to say that it’s been many decades in the making,” Upper Arlington Community Affairs Director Emma Speight says.

Over the last few years, the project has completed programming, schematic design, design development and construction documentation stages. After pushing through setbacks, project managers are working through developing stages at a promising pace.

On April 17, the city celebrated its progress with shovels and hard hats and broke ground at the Kingsdale Shopping Center.

The city estimates that construction may wrap up by the end of 2024 and projects a grand opening in late spring 2025. The community center will be located at the Kingsdale Shopping Center, 3200 Tremont Rd.

Megan Brokamp is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.