Six international restaurants to light up your taste buds in Tri-Village

From Latin-based food trucks to German breweries, the Tri-Village area has many international culinary experiences to offer, and even more to try at these local spots.

Expand Brian M. Kaiser

Indian/Punjab

Avtar Singh, founder of Aab India, created a staple in the Grandview community with his traditional northern Indian flavors from his home village Dhilwan, Punjab. Singh delivers signature tastes of India to Columbus through popular dishes such as the lamb Tikka Masala, lamb rogan josh and lamb choley, all paired with rice, a staple in Indian cuisine. Aab India’s menu is laden with dozens of delicious options – many of them vegetarian – that locals have enjoyed for more than a decade.

Cantonese

Expand Dim Sum Asian Bistro

New to Grandview’s dining scene, Dim Sum Asian Bistro opened in November of 2025. The Hong Kong-style dim sum restaurant serves handmade small plates alongside classic Chinese dishes.

Dishes are rooted in the traditional teahouses of Canton, and although the chefs are dedicated to delivering traditional dumplings from scratch daily, the menu is extensive – offering char siu bao, which are steamed pork buns, along with sweet and sour chicken, honey walnut shrimp and more. Beyond the lengthy food menu, the eatery offers bubble tea, bubble slushies and a full bar. Order from their lunch menu for extra specials.

Expand Taylor Stumbaugh

Filipino

Bonifacio has made its mark in the Columbus cuisine scene. This modern take on Filipino cuisine in Upper Arlington uses generations of Filipino culture to redefine Filipino food.

Bonifacio uses this movement to recognize traditional meals such as chicken tinola, a spiced chicken soup; inihaw na tilapia, grilled and seasoned tilapia; and the like. Guests can also enjoy Filipino traditions such as Manila Night Karaoke and Boodle Nights, featuring communal meals served on banana leaves and eaten by hand, as well as Wine Wednesdays and weekend brunch.

Venezuelan

Expand Cilantro Latin Bistro

Enjoy authentic Venezuelan flavors hot from the grill at Cilantro Latin Bistro, a food truck located at 993 King Ave., just North of Grandview. This mobile cuisine brings South American flavors straight to your taste buds through its signature arepas, sweet plantains and tres leches cakes.

Menu highlights include the patacones – green plantains with salad, pulled pork, pico de gallo, grilled cheese and cilantro sauce – and cachapa, a Venezuelan-style corn pancake with handmade cheese, panela cheese and nata. Take food on the go or sit at the provided shaded seating for a more conventional experience during the warmer months.

Expand Hofbrauhaus Columbus Brewery and Restaurant

German

A new Bavarian beer is tapped from a keg every month at Hofbräuhaus Columbus Brewery and Restaurant in Grandview. Known for its three flagship beers – Lager, Hefe Weizen and Dunkel – Hofbräuhaus combines specialty beer brewed on site every day with an award-winning Bavarian menu including favorites schnitzel and bratwurst. This Bavarian beer hall-inspired restaurant is reminiscent of stepping into a mini Germany with traditional music playing, long communal tables lining the space and festive energy from employees.

Expand La Tavola

Italian

La Tavola owner Rick Lopez began his culinary journey at 15 as a busser and server, eventually opening his own restaurant with his wife Krista in 1996. That experience prompted them to pursue their dreams of opening a neighborhood restaurant, La Tavola, in 1999.

In 2014, the restaurant found a new home in Grandview Heights, bringing locally sourced ingredients and authentic Italian cooking to the community. La Tavola serves up authentic, fresh dishes from classic pizzas to house-made gnocchi and pasta bolognese.

Taylor Stumbaugh is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.