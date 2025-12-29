Resources to make health and safety part of the daily routine

When it comes to safety and security, one can never be too sure.

A good regimen goes together with a healthy mindset. By learning self-defense, as well as how to maintain physical health, people can simultaneously better their lifestyle, mentality and their body.

The Tri-Village area offers a variety of opportunities to enhance strength and confidence to protect oneself. These range from emergency medical courses that teach life-saving skillsets to physically involved programs that enable a positive exercise routine.

Whether somebody wants to pursue healthy ways to change their weight, clear their head or protect against danger, the Tri-Village area is a safe place to get active.

Breaking the norms

Taekwondo is a Korean form of martial arts that teaches techniques for bodily combat, such as kicking, punching and physical coordination. Some of the benefits of taekwondo include gaining strength and flexibility, but the activity also strives to make students feel more in tune with their inner selves.

Aside from its physical benefits, taekwondo also immerses students in a rich cultural tradition rooted in Korean history, with rituals such as color-coded belts marking progress and achievement.

Hiram Ocacio, an instructor at C.K. Lee Taekwondo Academy, says that practicing taekwondo can feel self-fulfilling for participants.

“For adults, taekwondo allows them to blow off some steam and do something after their working hours,” Ocacio says. “It also teaches discipline and respect.”

According to Ocacio, taekwondo focuses on a diverse array of strategies that benefit physical health, such as physical conditioning and stamina training.

Children can also gain valuable experience in and out of the dojo. Ocacio says that many parents report their students’ attention issues in school improved as a result of enrolling in taekwondo.

In your feelings

Exercise releases endorphins into the bloodstream, which allows the body to feel good. However, exercising can require effort and discipline.

The commitment to exercising is often made possible through self-love and the motivation that comes from a supportive community. Because of this, gyms and fitness centers that embrace a culture of acceptance feel welcoming to all people wanting to exercise, from beginners taking a chance to veterans continuing their progress.

Alex House, a club manager at Snap Fitness Gym, says that gyms work best for people when they foster a positive environment.

“It’s a resource to have a gym you can go to at any time and feel encouraged to be there,” House says.

Defense against danger

In addition to taekwondo, many local resources teach self-defense practices, offering classes from beginner to expert. Ronin Training Center and Columbus Martial Arts Academy both offer Brazilian jiu-jitsu, MMA, Muay Thai, boxing and judo, with programs for both kids and adults.

Additionally, taking lessons in subjects such as CPR and first aid equips individuals with the skills to respond in life-threatening emergencies when every second matters. From cardiac arrest and choking to severe bleeding or drowning, fast bystander intervention can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival before first responders arrive, making CPR training one of the most powerful tools an everyday resident can have. This vital information can also lead to career opportunities, such as authorized training for aspiring private security professionals.

Along with learning CPR and emergency medical response training, one can learn how to safely use firearms through organizations such as the Strategic Training Group.

Owner and principal instructor of Strategic Training Group, Dean Boerger, says that access to courses such as Private Security Training, Emergency Medical Training and NRA courses can help people explore the full spectrum of safety.

“It makes you more aware of alternate conditions and how to respond to those more quickly,” Boerger says. “You’ll know how to handle and recognize issues immediately.”

A new resource

Some health initiatives expand beyond physical health to enrich the mind as well.

These opportunities may include cooking lessons, entertainment events and educational field trips. For more specific needs that combine both physical and mental elements, such as with pregnancy, there are often courses geared toward that specific topic.

Bob Crane Community Center is a resource for wellness and recreation. With a membership at the new facility, people can participate in various kinds of specialized training. These include courses designed for current and soon-to-be mothers such as Fit4Mom, as well as other health-oriented activities, such as Ballet for Beginners and Fitness Floor Orientations.

Culture and coordination

Going beyond the body and mind, some health-oriented experiences also work on spirit and cultural knowledge.

Classes such as those involving sound baths, training with Reiki and tai chi help with functions such as physical balance and peace of mind while also enlightening users on the customs of cultures.

Samantha Charles, the community class coordinator at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Integrated Health Department, says the facility offers various options and mostly concentrates on movement and yoga.

“We focus on whole body health,” Charles says. “These classes calm the nervous system and improve focus.”

Why health matters

Comprehending and committing to exercise, self-defense and forms of rescue can contribute to a longer, more enjoyable experience within the body.

When people feel healthy, they tend to feel more confident, more connected and more hopeful. With so many options across Tri-Village, creating a healthier version of yourself has never been more accessible.

Evan Che Stefanik is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.