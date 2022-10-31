Rector Vicki Zust hopes to revitalize St. Mark’s and help community members

Photo by Ray LaVoie

St. Mark’s is committed to engaging with the community, and its programming and plans reflect that thanks in large part to the involvement of Vicki Zust.

Zust grew up in Westerville, but has only been part of the St. Mark’s community since September 2021.

“It’s almost 20 years since I lived in Columbus full-time,” Zust says, “and Columbus has changed so much. It doesn’t roll up its sidewalks at 10:30 p.m., things that used to be cornfields are Bridge Park. So it’s been really fun to explore the new things about Columbus.”

Since returning and reconnecting with old friends, she has been especially grateful for her new congregation, which has embraced her since she took on the role of rector.

Zust had been living just outside of Buffalo, New York for about 12 years when a number of her old friends recommended she look into the job at St. Mark’s.

“The thing that’s amazing about being a priest, being a minister, is that you get to meet the best people wherever you go,” Zust says. “You get to be with people at the best times in their lives and at the worst times of their lives, so you become a part of the community really quickly.”

In her short time at the church, she has made a priority of establishing it as an inviting place.

“I hope that when people think about St. Mark’s, that they think about a place where everyone is welcome, and where each person’s spiritual journey is supported and encouraged,” she says, “and where space is provided for people to explore both their joys and their struggles.”

St. Mark’s was one of the first local places to safely host in-person addiction recovery meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. It would be hard to find an Episcopal church that doesn’t host recovery groups, Zust says, as a large part of the church’s mission is to give everyone an opportunity to better themselves.

Photo by Ray LaVoie

St. Mark’s also sponsors such recovery programs as Franklin County’s human trafficking victim recovery program, Changing Actions to Change Habits (CATCH). CATCH helps victims recover from post-traumatic stress with the goal of altering daily habits to create a healthy and stable lifestyle. The program sets out to help treat victims as people who could use help, rather than as criminals.

Zust realizes how important groups like these are for participants and emphasizes the human element of recovery.

“That’s a huge part of our ministry: to provide a space where people who are seeking health and wholeness can gather and do that,” she says.

The church is on a rotating schedule with other area churches to provide lunches for CATCH Court meetings.

St. Mark’s also has programs that help immigrants and asylum seekers get settled in the U.S. Zust hopes to use the lawn of the church as a space that can help empower asylum seekers and connect them with the Upper Arlington community.

The space has already been used for an exhibit from Artists Beyond Borders, and it was the first church in the Midwest – predated only by churches in California and New York – to host it. A street party assembled to see the art. In May, St. Mark’s hosts a New Americans Maker Space, where asylum seekers and immigrants can sell their artwork to patrons.

“We’ve learned that Upper Arlington loves art fairs,” Zust says. “They can’t get enough of them.”

Zust is focused on the community outreach in part because of the history of the land on which it sits. It was formerly owned by Pleasant Litchford, the freed enslaved man who owned 227 acres of land in Upper Arlington at the time of his death in 1879.

“Because our land belonged to this formerly enslaved person, it seems appropriate to use our space for marginalized communities in a special way,” she says. “The Upper Arlington community now sees that as a story that we should both celebrate and learn from.”

The Labor Day Arts Festival is one of Zust’s favorite community events. When she started at St. Mark’s – on Sept. 1, 2021, mere days before the festival – everyone was asking for assurance that the church would still hold its fan-favorite bake sale for the festival, she says.

“We even have some people who come and buy stuff, so they get the first pickings,” she says. “They come in the morning and buy stuff and they ask us to hold (it), so we started a layaway for bake sale stuff, which I just think is fabulous.”

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.