Previewing the Grandview Heights Pumpkin Run and a festive, healthy pre-race snack

Courtesy of Grandview Heights Parks and Recreation

On the morning of Oct. 21, runners, walkers and spectators will once again take to the streets of Grandview Heights for the Great Pumpkin Run. Now in its 44th year, the race is established as an annual fall tradition that cultivates a sense of community and supports the city’s many public services.

The Run is a 5K on an out-and-back road course with some slight elevation changes. The course starts and finishes at Grandview Heights Middle School on Oakland Avenue.

This event is fun for the whole family with a free kid’s Tiny Tot Pumpkin Trot for children aged 6 years and under. The trot begins at 8:30 a.m. and the run begins at 9 a.m.

Michael Patterson, director of Grandview Heights Parks and Recreation, says the long-standing event is a great way to celebrate the season and promote health and wellness.

“It’s a tradition for families,” Patterson says. “We have folks who have actually done all 44 races either as run participants or volunteers.”

Running or walking a little over three miles can be hard work, but that doesn’t mean participants can’t have fun while doing it – and Great Pumpkin Run runners and walkers certainly do.

“We always encourage people if they want to dress up. Some get festive, creative costumes that runners choose to go with,” Patterson says.

Those who want to cheer on their loved ones or just join in the excitement can spectate along the course and at the start/finish line. Once participants cross the finish line they are greeted with a medal and free goodies from various race sponsors.

Last year, 312 participants finished and every cent raised goes to the city’s shared fund that helps maintain the public service departments in the city of Grandview Heights, such as parks and recreation, fire, and waste.

The Great Pumpkin Energy Balls

Pumpkin is abundant in fiber, vitamin A, phytosterols, antioxidants and potassium, making it a perfect food for runners and walkers. These easy no-bake pumpkin energy balls make a great snack to enjoy an hour before the race or as a sweet recovery reward once you finish.

Ingredients:

1 ¼ cups old-fashioned rolled oats

¼ cup ground flaxseed

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

⅛ teaspoon ground cloves

A pinch of sea salt

½ cup creamy almond butter

¼ cup pumpkin

¼ cup honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup mini chocolate chips (optional)

Instructions:

Combine your dry ingredients – oats, flaxseed, chia seeds, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves and salt – on low speed until all ingredients are completely blended. Stand mixer is recommended, but you can mix manually with a spatula if needed.

Next, add your wet ingredients – almond butter, pumpkin, honey and vanilla extract. Continue mixing until wet and dry ingredients are combined into a dough.

Mix in chocolate chips, if you desire.

Put two tablespoons worth of batter into your hand and gently roll and shape into a ball. Repeat. You should end up with about 12 balls.

Once you have all your balls shaped, you can keep them in the fridge for about a week. Storing them in an airtight container is the best way to keep them fresh.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.