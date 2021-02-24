Neighbors join effort to give back to the community

A year marked by a pandemic, civil unrest and a historic election has left many of us fatigued and unmotivated. The Ohlinger and Nelson families, however, were energized and felt the call to do more.

Looking to combat feelings of frustration and hopelessness, the Ohlinger and Nelson families, neighbors for the last 12 years, came together to create ways to give back to their hometown.

“We were chatting across porches and thought, let’s put this energy and angst toward something good,” says Jon Ohlinger.

Together the families created Unity in our Grandview Community, a grassroots effort to uplift the community they love.

Utilizing social media platforms such as Facebook, the neighbors started their first project by collecting and donating items to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective. The families encouraged fellow Grandview citizens to drop off canned goods on either the Nelsons’ or Ohlingers’ porch.

The response that first month of service demonstrated the generous nature of Grandview residents. Both families filled their cars with boxes of canned goods and delivered them to the food bank.

“Grandview is a very tight-knit community,” says Rachel Ohlinger. “Everyone values family and friendship and this tight-knit feel.”

Following their first success, the families decided to dedicate each month to a different organization. After the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, the families focused on donating books to KIPP Columbus, and managed to keep the same momentum going.

“We had 1,500 books donated. We were so happy,” says Rachel. “We were so overwhelmed with the generosity.”

Although the initiative began with just two families, the entire community helped to make the project a success.

“We would always say this is from Grandview, our Grandview friends and families,” says Rachel.

The project isn’t over. Recently, the families led an effort to write Valentine’s Day cards to the residents of First Community Village.

Much of Unity in the Grandview Community’s work is focused on involving community members of all ages, especially the younger members.

“We try to keep it low cost while maintaining that kid aspect,” says Stephanie Nelson. “We want everyone to be involved.”

The Ohlingers and Nelsons both have children who helped inspire the movement. Thirteen-year-old Henry Ohlinger and 15-year-old Graham Nelson are close friends who are active members in the community effort.

Both the Ohlinger and Nelson families wanted to find a way include this friendship in the community outreach, and it has exemplified how all of Grandview can benefit from the bond two families share.

“To me, it’s the values that we try to instill in our children first and the impact we can have on the people that are in need,” says Jon.

With the struggle of social distancing, finding ways to give back can be challenging. The monthly projects serve as a vessel of hope for the community.

“Our goal as neighbors and friends is to help those who need a little extra this month, whether it’s a book or a hat and gloves. It is so rewarding to do that,” says Jon. “The smallest gestures go a long way. We are not doing things that impact a thousand lives, but maybe we are doing something that impacts 10 or seven lives, and that is meaningful.”

