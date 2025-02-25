Must try sweet spots

The Tri-Village community has a rich history of sweet traditions and treats. From old-fashioned, family-owned businesses to trendy, new shops, there’s sure to be a dessert destination to satisfy every sweet tooth. Here’s a look at just a few of those must-try spots.

The Original Goodie Shop

Born in Upper Arlington, this family-owned cookies and cakes business is expanding its offerings to include cheesecakes, scones and specialty Italian dessert tiramisu, alongside more savory options including pot pies and quiche, as it celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2025.

A Goodie Shop staple, the Giant Flippo Donut is a must-try that has been enjoyed by customers since the ‘60s.

Lion Cub’s Cookies

Lion Cub’s Cookies started as a small pop-up business in 2019, blossoming into a store-front business in 2021 thanks to the support of the community. Now, the store is known for making some of the best cookies in Columbus, with a dedicated staff that hand-makes dough daily from scratch.

The store’s fresh, “ooey-gooey” monster cookies come in 80+ rotational flavors. While classic flavors are always available, “monthly rotators” and “weekly wonders” are announced on the first of each month and on Mondays.

Chocolate Café

Chocolate Café is a woman-owned, local business that offers it all. The dessert and pastry menu includes muffins, scones, cinnamon rolls, cookies, cakes, brownies, buckeyes and more. This café also offers a full menu of breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner options.

Additionally, Chocolate Café offers a variety of chocolate and fruit arrangements, as well as assortments for special occasions.

Toft’s Grand Scoop

The newest edition to Toft Dairy’s family-owned legacy, Toft’s Grand Scoop is a new take on a delicious tradition. Originating in Sandusky, Ohio, Toft Dairy began in 1900 with Chris and Matilda Toft selling raw milk by horse-drawn wagon to local residents. Today, Toft Dairy is the state’s oldest dairy and is famous for its selection of more than 50 ice cream flavors.

The Grandview location currently offers 24 of those hand-dipped, ice cream flavors, including four rotating flavors. Also available are soft-serve ice cream options, homemade milkshakes, sundaes, flurries and cookie and ice cream sandwiches.

Johnson’s Real Ice Cream

The oldest ice cream shop in Columbus, Johnson’s Real Ice Cream shares a meaningful and family-inspired history with Tri-Village. The shop has now been proudly family-owned and operated for 75 years and has expanded to include several other, smaller locations.

Johnson’s Real Ice Cream serves 55 flavors of ice cream and sorbet. Also offered are cakes, pies and novelty dessert items such as ice cream sandwiches and chocolate-covered bananas. The company offers catering options as well, either via its traveling ice cream truck or sundae bars in a box.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.