Modern gas fireplace options offer warmth and convenience while preserving historic hearths

Tri-Village features many historic homes. Upper Arlington, for instance, boasts more than 490 homes built at least 100 years ago, providing numerous examples of historic architecture. Among the many styles to be found, such as Colonial Revival, Tudor Revival, French Revival and many others, the fireplace is often a central design element.

Many fireplaces in these older homes are wood burning. While nostalgic and cozy, they can raise concerns about efficiency, health and safety.

Additionally, some homeowners may seek to convert their wood-burning hearth to something more modern with less maintenance.

Electric fireplaces are increasingly popular and can be relatively easy to install, though gas fireplace options may appeal more to homeowners braving Ohio winters.

Swapping a wood-burning fireplace does not always mean the chimney will have continued use. For gas systems, a vent or liner is added to the chimney. However, direct-vent and vent-free systems may not use the chimney at all. While professional fireplace installers are ultimately the best consultants for ensuring proper safety, venting and sizing, here’s a quick guide to options you may encounter.

Direct vent insert

A heat-efficient option for existing fireplaces is a direct vent insert, a sealed metal box with a gas burner system and a glass front that can fit in an existing fireplace.

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The direct vent insert uses a dual pipe system that allows it to consume oxygen from the outside and expel exhaust simultaneously.

Because of its venting system, a direct vent insert needs a path to the outdoors, typically through an exterior wall or through the roof. Unlike a traditional wood-burning system, it doesn’t necessarily require an existing chimney.

Direct vent inserts achieve relatively higher heat efficiency than traditional open fireplaces. Some come with a blower and can distribute the heat around a large room.

The glass front of the insert can heat to more than 400 degrees Fahrenheit, potentially posing a risk for pets and small children. Modern gas fireplace inserts typically have barriers designed to reduce the risk of contact, but homeowners who’ve bought older insert models or want a more customized look should ensure their screen is the correct size and prevents accidental contact while maintaining airflow.

Vented gas log

For those primarily interested in the aesthetic, vented gas logs can provide a realistic look without the hassle of stirring the flames or replacing wood logs.

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Vented gas logs, which include faux logs, a burner system and metal frame, can be lit by hand, though some systems may have a button. Homeowners also may opt for a safety pilot valve for an extra layer of protection and to more easily control the height of the flame.

Vented gas logs can fit into existing fireplaces with chimneys, and there are different sizes available, which can accommodate homes with a larger firebox, though larger gas logs require more gas.

Crucially, previously used fireplaces and chimneys need to be cleaned before installing a gas log.

Because vented gas logs rely on the chimney to carry combustion byproducts outdoors, chimney dampers must remain fully open while operating. As a result, vented gas logs are not particularly heat efficient as most of the heat exits out of the chimney.

However, the open chimney ensures harmful emissions and combustion byproducts do not build up, making vented gas logs a safe and low-maintenance option for those seeking the visual ambiance of a fireplace.

Vent-free gas insert

Not all homes, or rooms, have a fireplace. For homeowners who want to warm up their space, a vent-free gas insert can be an option.

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A vent-free gas fireplace or insert does not require a chimney or exterior vent. Depending on the product and local code, it can be installed in an existing fireplace or in another approved location if the room meets size and ventilation needs.

National standards require at least 50 cubic feet of room space for every 1,000 British thermal units released per hour, so homeowners should ensure their desired location for a vent-free fireplace can safely accommodate one.

Using the room’s air for combustion and advanced burner technology, vent-free gas inserts can achieve 99 percent heat efficiency and provide localized heat, which may offer some energy savings.

However, since the insert vents into the room, it may not be a good option if someone in the home has respiratory issues.

Additionally, homeowners should ensure their product is code-compliant as all vent-free fireplaces are required to have an Oxygen Depletion Sensor to avoid asphyxiation or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Amanda Stevens is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at astevens@cityscenemediagroup.com.