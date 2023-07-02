Scientist Mark Drew shares tips and experience smoking food

Mark Drew is one of the leading minds in malaria research in the world. He is also one of the leading minds on Upper Arlington cookouts. This year, the Ohio State College of Medicine researcher became the food chair for the Upper Arlington High School Crew team, of which his daughter, Matilda, is a member.

Drew began smoking meat when he was a kid in the Pacific Northwest after salmon fishing trips. He says that his father would often have large groups over for outdoor cooking, which was how he fell in love with it.

Of course, he could use his extensive knowledge of biochemistry to inform his cooking and technique, but “that takes the fun out of it,” he says.

Drew has made a hobby of learning best practices in cooking, with a wealth of knowledge on how people have prepared meat throughout history.

If you want to become better at smoking or grilling meats, Drew says, the best way to start is with easier, low-stakes projects. He says that smoking pork shoulder should be foolproof and the excess meat will keep well when wrapped up and put in the freezer.

Another tip from the smoke master? Get a good thermometer and a quality pair of tongs. Drew has had the same pair of tongs since 2002 and says they are perfect for keeping his hands safe and it is worth the extra money to get a pair that won’t break and can handle high temperatures.

A thermometer that can get you a quick, accurate read is essential. Interfering with meat as little as possible while grilling or cooking means a tastier dish. Expensive grills and smokers are much less important than the technique, tools and practice, Drew says.

“You can cook great food on a $40 Smokey Joe with a good spatula and tongs,” he says.

Smoked Mac and Cheese Recipe

Ingredients

2 tbsp. butter

2 tbsp. flour

2 cups heavy cream

1lb. extra sharp cheddar (shredded)

½ lb. Monterey Jack (shredded)

1-2 tbsp. hot sauce

~2 tsp. all-purpose seasoning (e.g. Old Bay, cajun, etc.)

1 cup mayo

1 cup sour cream

12 oz. elbow macaroni noodles (cooked)

1/2 cup panko

12 oz. thin sliced bacon, cooked crispy (reserve ~2 tbsp. grease)

Butter or non-stick spray for preparing pan

Wood for smoking (a medium wood like pecan or oak)

Method

Pre-heat smoker to 350℉ and allow to stabilize for 15-20 minutes. Prepare pasta according to package directions, drain and set aside. Grate both cheeses and set aside.

In a wide saucepan, heat 2 tbsp. of butter and 2 tbsp. of flour over medium heat. Stir constantly until the roux starts to smell a little nutty, about 3-5 minutes. Gradually add heavy cream while stirring until sauce thickens. Add grated cheeses in batches, stirring until smooth and creamy. Add seasoning plus 1-2 tbsp. of your favorite hot sauce, to taste.

Mix cooked pasta with the sauce, mayo and sour cream and pour into a prepared smoker-safe dish (a 13-inch cast iron skillet is ideal).

Combine cooked bacon and panko in food processor with reserved bacon grease (or oil) and pulse until bacon is coarsely chopped. Top mac and cheese with panko/bacon mixture.

Place the skillet in a 350℉ smoker for 1 hour or until mac and cheese becomes hot and bubbly. Check halfway through the cooking time as smokers and grills will vary. If mac and cheese is getting too dark, cover with foil and continue cooking.

Variations

Smoked lobster mac: Boil a lobster, replacing 1 cup of the heavy cream with lobster stock. Coarsely chop lobster meat and mix into pasta mixture.

Smoked brisket mac: Add in ~1 lb. of cubed, smoked brisket, omitting bacon.

Jalapeno mac: To sauce add ~½ cup pickled jalapenos plus pickling juice to taste. Omit bacon and top dish with tablespoon dollops of cream cheese plus more jalapenos during last 15 minutes of smoking.

3 Ingredient Traditional Northwest-style Smoked Salmon Recipe

(From Mark Drew)

“About this recipe: This is a common style of smoking salmon in the northwest (this is technically a “hot smoked” salmon as opposed to “cold smoked” salmon such as nova lox). I grew up on the Olympic Peninsula of Washington state and we fished each summer at Neah Bay (very northwestern tip of the state) on the Makah Indian Reservation. This is the way we were taught by all the old-timers at the fishing camps and the method continues today. Each evening the camps smelled wonderful as all the smokers were lit up and going, preserving the day’s catch.”

Ingredients

2-3 lb. fresh, skinned salmon filet. Regarding the salmon: this is a very forgiving recipe but fatty salmon such as king (or Atlantic) are best. Leaner species such as coho or sockeye work well too. Also, a whole filet is impressive to serve but requires a bit more skill in removing from the smoker intact. Cut filet portions are easier to handle and serve nicely for smaller groups.

½ cup kosher salt

½ cup light brown sugar

Wood for smoking (traditional is alder, but both cherry and apple are excellent too)

Method

On a rimmed metal tray, place fillet on a large piece of plastic wrap. Combine salt and brown sugar and coat both sides with mixture. Wrap completely and refrigerate for two to four hours (this can be longer if a drier texture is desired or if filet is over 1 inch thick). Unwrap fish and rinse repeatedly in sink with cold water until absolutely no salt/sugar remains. Use paper towels to pat dry and place filet on a baking/drying rack in refrigerator until “tacky” to the touch on both sides, about 2 hours (this is a critical step).

Prepare smoker to a low temperature (150-180℉). Transfer salmon to smoker and smoke for three to four hours or until desired doneness. Carefully lift with large spatulas and transfer to drying rack to cool.

Wrap in plastic and refrigerate. Will keep wrapped in the refrigerator for three to five days or for up to six months if vacuum-packed and frozen.

Serving ideas:

On crackers, sliced baguette, bagels with cream cheese mixed with chopped capers or dill

Flake and fold into scrambled eggs

Flake and add to Alfredo-type sauce for pasta

Combine into a spread with cream cheese and seasoning

