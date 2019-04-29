Marble Cliff: Iconic Sweets

× Expand Photos courtesy of Marble Cliff

The Anthony-Thomas Candy Shoppe, located at 1941 W. Fifth Ave., has been an iconic Marble Cliff establishment since opening their doors in 1970. The building was originally purchased from Eagle Family Candies and is one of 13 retail stores, which also includes the 52,000-square-foot factory in nearby west Columbus. The factory processes an average of 50,000 pounds of chocolate daily, with operations running 24 hours a day. Anthony-Thomas is one of the largest family owned and operated candy companies in the Midwest.

Born from a father (Anthony) and son (Thomas) partnership, the story began with the immigration of Anthony Zanetos from Greece to the U.S. in 1907. His first job was with a Columbus candy company. Anthony later opened a co-op dairy in an old dairy building on the westside of Columbus and the confections offered were the “winning sales.” After World War II, the son Thomas was awarded a generous ration of sugar, and the father-son business, Anthony-Thomas, was created.

Specialty chocolates, nuts and mints are offered at the shop with an emphasis on holiday confections such as best-selling Valentine’s Day treats and Christmas sweets. Ohio buckeyes are a favorite, as well as buttercreams, caramels and toffee. The company also offers many fundraising opportunities for local schools and area organizations.

The W. Fifth Avenue shop is open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and extended hours during some holiday seasons.

For more information, please visit www.anthonythomas.com.