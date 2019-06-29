Marble Cliff youth dedicated to serving the community

× Expand The Village of Marble Cliff

The youth in Marble Cliff are a positive reflection of the health and vibrancy of the village. Toddlers to teens are involved in their schools, churches and neighborhoods. This younger generation possesses a strong sense of support and service to their community. This certainly is a result of their hard work and the values of those that surround and support them including parents, teachers and leaders of the community. Many achieve success through academics, athletics, arts and music, and many through the art of service and giving back to others. Congratulations to the youth of the Village and their continued contributions, achievements and for sharing their talents to enrich our world. The following are just a few of the most recent examples of excellence in our youth here in the Village of Marble Cliff.

“Log off, shut down and go run,” is the motto of the Grandview Heights High School cross country teams. The 3rd annual Marble Cliff Mile held in the Village is part of the kick off to the Memorial Day holiday weekend and is a fundraiser for the Grandview Heights High School cross country teams. The event offers a separate race for women, men and kids (13 and under). Volunteers and race supporters are appreciated and reflect the spirit and support of this neighborhood.

The 2019 Paul J. Falco Scholarship awards were presented to four deserving recipients at the Grandview Heights High School awards ceremony held April 16, 2019. Matt Cincione, president of Village Council, presented the awards on behalf of the Village. The scholarship was created by Paul J. Falco, a past long-time mayor of the Village of Marble Cliff, to recognize the talented youth in the Village for their academic and service achievements and support of their pursuit of higher education.

Spring is a reminder of the hard work of our local Boy Scout Troop #73 in their annual cleanup and mulch project at Tarpy Woods. The efforts to clean up the park include mulching and removing debris and wood gathered in the pathways which provide visitors with safer and more accessible pathways. Several of these scouts advance to work on Eagle Scout projects. Our most recent examples are Scout Carter Taylor’s project of distributing active shooter training information to all Marble Cliff residents and churches and Scout Ricky Matters project replacing a deteriorating fence for Trinity Methodist Church as his Eagle Scout project.