Marble Cliff: Studebaker reflects on his time as mayor

What began as an interest in a community governance role where the Studebaker family had moved, became a 24-year commitment to the residents of the Village of Marble Cliff. Mayor Kent Studebaker is concluding his service to the Village on Dec. 31, 2019.

During those 24 years, Studebaker served as a member of Council, President of Council and for the past 10 years as Mayor of the Village of 570 residents.

“I really never thought I would be involved in the governance of the Village for as long as I have,” Studebaker says. “No matter the role in which I was serving, I wanted to see the current project come to fruition. We have had so many improvements that have moved the Village forward during the time I have been with the Village.”

Since its incorporation in 1901, the Village of Marble Cliff has continued to be a premier central Ohio location. Studebaker has seen the Village go through some healthy and prosperous times, especially within the business community.

Housing stock ranges from 19th to 21st century homes. The Village has been able to strike a balance of serving the community of such architectural diversity and it remains an attractive residential community.

“We have seen growth in the Village’s business sector and the Village remains an attractive residential community,” Studebaker says.

When asked what stands out most from his years serving the Village, Studebaker notes that even though much has been done to keep an aging infrastructure viable, it’s what the Village has done for its residents that makes him most proud.

The establishment of the Paul J. Falco Scholarship more than 20 years ago is a highlight for Studebaker, which talented youth in the Village and provides its residents with excellent services with no cost.

“Marble Cliff residents are provided numerous municipal services without cost that are charges to residents in other municipalities, like trash pickup and sidewalk repair,” he says. “The Village also levies the lowest municipal property tax permitted by the State and has remained a 2 percent income tax community, while other jurisdictions have moved to higher rates.

As his tenure comes to a close, the Village is moving some 21st century projects forward.

The Village has recently installed high speed electronic charging stations at Village hall, is considering adding solar energy generation equipment to Village hall and is investigating curbside composting for residents. The Village is also focused on making certain that properties in the Village business districts are being put to their highest and best use.

“These projects are as intriguing as they come for a municipality. They are the types of projects that in the past kept me engaged in Village governance," Studebaker says. "Now is the time, however, to ask others to step into leadership roles to moves these and similar initiatives forward,”

Mayor Studebaker, 65 years old, has been married to Susan Norris Studebaker for 38 years. The couple has two grown sons, Aaron and Colin, who were raised in the Village and live with their families in Phoenix and Los Angeles, respectively.

They have three grandchildren and still remain residents of Marble Cliff, recently moving a block away from their home of 26 years.

“As much as I have enjoyed being involved in the governance of the Village, my current stage of life needs to be focused on the next generation of our family,” Studebaker says. “Marble Cliff will always be an important part of our lives and I am glad I had the chance to be part of its history.”