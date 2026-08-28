Local tournament combines championship golf with a mission to change lives

Expand Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship

Before the winner lifts the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship trophy on Sunday afternoon, another moment occurs on the 18th green. A patient from Nationwide Children's Hospital steps forward for the ceremonial Last Putt to Cure Cancer, a reminder that, while the tournament crowns a golf champion, its impact goes far beyond the scorecard.

Why Columbus?

Expand Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship

The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship returns to The Ohio State University Golf Club’s Scarlet Course Sept. 14-20, with the main tournament rounds beginning on the 17th.

Born from a partnership between Nationwide, The Ohio State University, the PGA TOUR’s Nationwide Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) and Nationwide Children’s Hospital (at the time Columbus Children’s Hospital), there were two central goals for the tournament: Bring a professional golf tournament to central Ohio that highlighted future talent, and raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer research and treatment.

Since its inception, the tournament has raised nearly $33 million for Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and the tournament has grown from a small event into one of the Korn Ferry Tour’s premier stops.

Following an extensive course restoration led by Jack Nicklaus, the Scarlet Course was a natural fit for the inaugural tournament in 2007 and has continued to host it since then. As one of the nation’s leading collegiate golf courses, the course presents unique challenges for players.

“(The course) consistently ranks as one of the players’ favorite venues and one of the truest tests of golf on the Korn Ferry Tour,” says Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship Communications Manager Ashley Grimmer.

Beyond course quality, central Ohio provides a combination of community and corporate support that has allowed the tournament to flourish for nearly two decades. The city’s passion for sports, from Ohio State athletics to professional sporting events – such as the Memorial Tournament – creates an impressive fan turnout each year, along with many volunteers.

The heart of the tournament

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While charity is tied to each Korn Ferry Tour stop, the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship makes philanthropy a part of its identity, weaving it into each part of the tournament. From the ceremonial First Shot to Fight Cancer to player interactions with patients, supporting Nationwide Children’s Hospital is the defining purpose of the tournament.

Patients are actively involved in the tournament from start to finish. The First Shot to Fight Cancer – which involves a patient hitting the first shot on Thursday morning – reminds both players and spectators what they’re playing for.

Throughout the week, patient artwork is displayed around the course through butterfly bag tags, caddie bag tags and more. Patients remain at the forefront through its final day, serving as honorary observers alongside the final groups before the week concludes with the Last Putt to Cure Cancer ritual on the 18th green.

One of the tournament's most meaningful traditions is Pros Fore Patients, where Patient Champions and their families spend time with the players through golf activities, games and a putting challenge before teaming up to assemble care packages for children receiving treatment at Nationwide Children's Hospital. Rather than just acting as a meet-and-greet, the program puts the tournament's charitable mission into action.

"Players sign well wishes, kids come out, four or five of the Korn Ferry Tour players give lessons, and then we all go inside and pack gifts,” Tournament Director Kip McBride says. “It's really a moving moment, and it's what we're based on."

The road to the PGA

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As one of the Korn Ferry Tour's final events, the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship comes at a pivotal point in the season. At the end of the Tour’s Finals events, the top 20 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List earn PGA TOUR cards for the next season. Players are playing for career-defining opportunities, with every shot counting towards their future on the PGA TOUR.

The championship has been the stepping stone for many golf legends throughout the years. Justin Thomas held the trophy in 2014 before winning multiple majors. Scottie Scheffler's 2019 win paved the way to becoming the world’s No. 1-ranked golfer and a multi-major champion. Harris English, Daniel Summerhays and David Lingmerth are a few other notable players who made a breakthrough at the Scarlet Course.

“You’ve got the number one players in the world winning this tournament,” McBride says. “At the time, you may not know those players' names. But (one day) you will.”

Community impact

After nearly two decades, the event has also become a community tradition for residents in the area. Each year, hundreds of volunteers, corporate partners and fans come together to celebrate golf while supporting a cause.

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The tournament's success depends on the collaboration of organizations across the region, including Nationwide, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Nationwide Children's Hospital, local businesses and nearly 400 volunteers. These partnerships are the reason that the tournament continues to be free for all ages.

Part of the reason for such widespread community involvement is due to the family-friendly atmosphere the tournament provides. Unlike many major sporting events, fans can get close to the action. The smaller crowds create opportunities to watch rising professional golfers up close and interact with players throughout the week.

Expand Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship

Along with providing entertainment, the tournament also brings national exposure to the area, bringing players, caddies, officials, sponsors and golf fans from around the country to the city each year and solidifying Columbus' reputation as a destination capable of hosting high-level sporting events.

The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship has become a Columbus tradition because it offers high-level competition with a purpose that extends far beyond the game. Every birdie and putt brings an up-and-coming player closer to their dreams, while also helping support children and families facing cancer.

"That's what we grade ourselves on, how well we give back,” says McBride. “We hope people have a good time while doing it, but it's really become about the charity.”

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.