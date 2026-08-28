Local spots to catch the next big game

From college teams to the NFL, football season is back in central Ohio. The energy throughout the Buckeyes’ home base is palpable, and even the leaves are turning scarlet to match.

As fans start to gather in search of good food and drinks and an exhilarating community atmosphere, consider these local spots for your next game day watch.

Expand Grandview Yard

Pastimes Pub & Grill - Grandview Yard

With 50 TVs, this local family-friendly chain boasts that there is “not a bad seat in the house.” Opened in 2024, this quintessential sports bar has a daily happy hour running from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 28 beers on tap and a special game day menu featuring burgers, pizzas and fan-favorite appetizers from loaded nachos to pretzel bites.

Try the chicken wings and choose from a list of 25 sauces and 11 dry rubs ranging from mild honey barbeque to ghost pepper-infused lava. With a pool table and a few arcade games, there are other ways to pass the time beyond keeping up with the scores.

Expand Barrel & Taps

Barrel & Taps

Opened in 2019, the neighborhood bar Barrel & Taps has established itself on Third Avenue through its extensive bourbon menu and inviting, dog-friendly patio. Grab a glass of bourbon from the private selection, or try the newest seasonal cocktail. Watch the game up at the bar, or sit out on the patio and enjoy a sense of community.

With only a couple of snacks on the menu, Barrel & Taps invites guests to support local restaurants and BYOF (bring your own food).

Expand Pointe Tavern

Pointe Tavern

Pointe Tavern is an Upper Arlington sports bar tucked away on the banks of the Scioto. Although the bar has a range of draft beers and cocktails, the real hidden gem is the pizza. East Coast-inspired pizza, subs and Italian meatballs from Bazemore Pizza Co. are served within Pointe Tavern every Tuesday through Saturday. Create your own pizza with The Custom, or try something vegetarian such as The Mushroom.

Expand Bobcat Sports Bar

Bobcat Sports Bar

Central Ohio isn’t just Buckeye country. The Ohio University Central Ohio Alumni Network reports more than 40,000 alumni in central Ohio. Opened in 2023, Bobcat Sports Bar brings OU pride to Grandview Heights while celebrating all things Ohio sports with 19 TVs and a variety of Columbus- and Athens-based beers on tap. Its menu features all your favorite sports bar favorites while also serving brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Beyond the wall-to-wall TVs, Bobcat serves up upscale sports bar food, from crispy wings and stacked burgers to beer-battered fish and chips, plus unexpected dishes such as gyros and Greek salads.

× Expand Bobcat Sports Bar

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Abby Van Voorhis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.