Local places to find farm-to-table food this summer

Expand Michelle Kozak Elfrink produce at Grandview Heights Farmers Market

Summer is the perfect time to get outside to support your health and your community. What better way to do both of those things than through fresh food?

Buying farm-to-table foods cuts down on transport times, which allows for greater nutrient retention and ensures freshness. Supporting local farmers and producers also aids local economies and the environment.

Whether you’re looking to bring the farm to your kitchen table, or enjoy it at a restaurant, the Tri-Village area has locally-sourced options for everyone.

A local night out

Perfect for any occasion these tried-and-true Tri-Village restaurants are putting local farms on the menu.

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Lupo

Expand Lupo Lupo Upper Arlington

This New American bistro first welcomed customers in Upper Arlington in 2018, opened by the owners of La Tavola, another local favorite. Dedicated to sourcing from local farmers and to crafting a seasonal menu, Lupo is influenced by both Italian cuisine and Spanish tapas-style dishes, making it the perfect place to meet up with friends for a drink and some smaller bites, such as Bacon Wrapped Dates and Spicy Tuna Roll Tartate.

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Third & Hollywood

With a menu dedicated to high-quality meats and seafood, finding the right purveyors and producers is very important to Third & Hollywood. Located in Grandview Heights, this restaurant is dedicated to both good food and values surrounding the environment and humane farming practices. Its website also has a list of local producers and larger companies it works with, providing guests with full transparency of its menu. Try the weekend-special Ribeye, as one example.

Farm-to-food truck

Expand Margaret Peponis Elevated Wood Fired Pizza

Food trucks are a staple at any summer community event. Small but mighty, these kitchens on wheels are a convenient way to bring good food anywhere. The next time you’re out enjoying a festival or planning a summer event of your own, consider supporting a Columbus-based food truck that is dedicated to providing delicious, locally-sourced dishes.

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Seven Little Sliders

This food truck serves up a variety of sliders made from fresh locally-sourced ingredients. Mix and match classic flavors or show some local pride by ordering the C-bus Slider dressed in a special Scarlet and Grey Sauce.

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Elevated Wood Fired Pizza

With locally-sourced ingredients and an oven imported from Italy, this central Ohio-based food truck crafts authentic wood fired pizzas in a portable trailer. The menu has pizzas for every palate, including meat and veggie lovers alike, as well as the option to build your own creation – choosing ingredients from spicy marinara to Columbus-based Ezzo’s pepperoni and sausage and locally-sourced vegetables such as zucchini and roasted red peppers.

Right from the source

Expand Michelle Kozak 9N Farm at Grandview Heights Farmers Market

Farmer’s markets are a great way to connect with your community while buying locally-farmed and -produced products directly from the farmers that grew them. Tri-Village is home to three different farmer’s markets that feature dozens of vendors, selling everything from fresh produce and baked goods to homemade lip balms and sponges.

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Upper Arlington Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October, 3-6 p.m.

2151 Dorset Rd.

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Expand Michelle Kozak Harriett Gardens at Grandview Heights Farmers Market

Grandview Heights Farmers’ Market

Sundays through Oct. 11, 9 a.m.-noon

1600 W. First Ave.

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The Little Grand Farmers’ Market

Saturdays through December, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

710 Grandview Crossing Way

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Farmer’s markets also provide a great way to eat seasonally, ensuring the freshest and most nutritious produce. You can check what foods are in season on databases, such as the Ohio Farm Bureau, to know what types of produce you should be on the lookout for.

Abby Van Voorhis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.