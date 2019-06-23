Let freedom ring and the cookout begin!

From hot dogs and burgers to watermelon and apple pie, across America, it seems that everyone looks forward to the annual backyard barbecue that has become quintessential with the Fourth of July. However, while we now stuff our faces with mac ’n cheese, barbecue and corn on the cob, it’s interesting to reflect on the first Fourth of July spread looked like.

On July 4, 1777, it had been one year since the Declaration of Independence was signed and people were celebrating their first Fourth of July. In Philadelphia, people flooded to City Tavern where they dined on foods such as oysters, corn chowder and turkey pot pie. In Massachusetts, John and Abigail Adams were eating turtle soup, New England poached salmon with egg sauce, green peas and boiled potatoes in jackets with apple pandowdy for dessert.

In 2019, our favorite Fourth of July foods in the Tri-Village community are a bit different from the turtle soup and oysters that colonists enjoyed. Today, our favorite Fourth of July foods include everything from brats to Bomb Pops to veggie burgers. One member of the community has a favorite Fourth of July food for a very special reason.

“My favorite Fourth of July food is popcorn because I eat it every year with my friends when I watch fireworks,” says Claire, a resident of Upper Arlington.

One of America’s favorite Fourth of July dishes in 2019 does have its roots in colonial times.

One of the origin stories of the popular American dish mac ‘n cheese claims it was actually Thomas Jefferson who brought the recipe to America. As the story goes, Jefferson was first introduced to mac ‘n cheese when he was in Europe. He apparently enjoyed the dish so much while he was abroad that he even tried to make his own macaroni pasta machine when he returned to America.

However, his machine did not exactly pan out the way he had planned, so he had to import the macaroni noodles from Europe in order to enjoy the cheesy dish. Jefferson then went on to introduce it to his fellow Americans by serving mac ‘n cheese at a state dinner. The meal was a big hit and the rest is history.

Ultimately, there really is no set Fourth of July meal. While cookouts and barbecues seem to be the most popular method of celebrating, Fourth of July food is truly as diverse as this country. So, this Fourth of July grab a scoop, slice or handful of whatever your favorite holiday food may be, spend time with your family and friends, watch some fireworks and celebrate freedom.

Recipe: Apple Pandowdy

Prep time: 25 minutes

Bake time: 55 minutes

Serves: 9

Ingredients

- 1 cup packed brown sugar

- 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour, divided

- ½ Tsp. salt, divided

- 1 cup water

- 1 Tsp. lemon juice

- 2 Tsp. baking powder

- 5 Tbsp. butter, divided

- ¾ cup whole milk

- 5 cups sliced peeled apples

- ½ Tsp. plus 1/8 Tsp. ground cinnamon, divided

- 1 Tsp. vanilla extract

- Tbsp. coarse sugar

- whipped cream (optional)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a saucepan, combine brown sugar, ¼ cup flour and ¼ Tsp. salt. Add water and lemon juice; cook and stir over medium heat until thick. Cover and set aside.

In a bowl, combine baking powder and remaining flour and salt. Cut in 3 Tbsp. butter. Add the milk and mix just until moistened (a few lumps will remain); set aside.

Arrange apples in a 1 ½ quart baking dish; sprinkle with ½ teaspoon cinnamon. Add nutmeg, vanilla and remaining butter to sauce; pour over apples. Drop dough by spoonful over sauce. Combine remaining cinnamon and coarse sugar; sprinkle over dough.

Bake until top is brown and apples are tender, about 55 minutes. Serve warm, with whipped cream if desired.

