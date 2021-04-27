Local kitchen remodel receives CotY award

To say we’ve all been spending a little more time at home over the past year might be an understatement. And that extra time at home has given some of us a newfound appreciation for our dwellings; or perhaps given us more time to see our home’s potential. Homeowner Lara Kahn says she was very happy to have had her CotY award-winning first floor remodel done in 2019.

Though there is plenty to enjoy about the remodel, one of its best features is that it was finished before the pandemic.

“I was so grateful that it was done before the pandemic,” Kahn says, “so that I could enjoy it and feel more comfortable in my own home.”

Kahn chose Haus Studio Designs to complete her remodel because of the guidance of principal designer and owner Tyler Swartzmiller. The original layout of Kahn’s 1923 home was disconnected. She says it had a lot of small rooms with little storage space.

Haus Studio opened up the floor plan by adding a half bath and a mudroom and remodeling the kitchen with a big island. Kahn was also able to add a screened-in porch to the project. She credits Swartzmiller for the design of her remodel.

“Tyler was the reason I ended up going with the contractor I used,” Kahn says. “I wanted someone to help me through all the steps. ... He put me in the right direction and met with me constantly. He has a great eye. He has great vision.”

The color scheme Kahn and Swartzmiller chose is balanced and nautical. The colors navy and walnut give the home a breezy and comfortable feel.

One of the biggest aspects of the remodel was moving the kitchen from one side of the first floor to the other. That posed a challenge or, depending on your point of view, an exciting opportunity: to replace many of the appliances. Kahn was able to choose a new refrigerator, stove, cabinet handles and more.

“For me, it’s important to have the design person as a very important part of the project,” Kahn says. “It really took a lot of stress off my plate. I recommend having a designer to help you along the way.”

Kahn says it’s hard to choose her favorite part of the remodel. She enjoys being able to entertain as she works in the newly opened-up kitchen. Before the remodel, she says, her back would be turned on guests during food prep. Now, the island makes the space more comfortable and open, especially when guests come over.

“And then I love having that half bathroom and mudroom coming in,” Kahn says. “I really like everything. It feels good. It feels like a good, warm home for me and my son. And my screen porch is my serenity lounge.”

Though Kahn didn’t know what the world would soon face after finishing the remodel in 2019, her updated home was the perfect place to weather the storm.

“Looking back, I don’t know if there’d be much difference, that I would change or do anything differently,” Kahn says. “As far as my first floor, it’s my dream kitchen as of where I am in my stage of life.”

Nora McKeown is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.